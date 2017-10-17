Lola Kassim :  Uber names a new boss for West Africa

Uber has appointed ex McKinsey and Company consultant Lola Kassim as its new General Manager for West Africa.

Ms Kassim replaces Ebi Atawodi who has moved up in Uber management to take a role as the company's Product Manager for Global Payments Growth.

2017 has been a troubling year for the ride hailing app with its Africa operations among its troubles amid complaints from local taxi cartels in Ghana and finding solutions as well as growth will be top of her agenda.

"I am immensely pleased to be joining Uber at a pivotal point in the company’s growth and expansion curve. My vision for West Africa, in particular, is to ensure that we are aligned with Uber’s overall objective of creating sustainable, alternative modes of mobility. In addition to creating value for driver-partners and riders, I will also be focused on ensuring that we continue to engage with our key stakeholders and relevant partners with a view to continued positive impact across West Africa."

Lola holds a Bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and an MSc from the London School of Economics. She has worked as a Management Consultant with McKinsey and Company, with over 10 years of global experience at senior private sector and government levels in Africa and Canada. Speaking on her appointment, Lola has this to say: