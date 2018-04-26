LIVE: Microsoft shares take a 2% hit after announcing a big beat on earnings (MSFT)

news

Microsoft announced solid quarterly earnings on Thursday, posting big beats on the top and bottom line against Wall Street expectations.

Shares in the software titan are trading at about 2% lower in after-hours trading following the reuslts.

Here are the key figures:

Earnings of $0.95 versus $0.85 expected

versus $0.85 expected Revenue of $26.82 billion versus $25.77 billion expected

Notably, these results come about a month after Microsoft announced a big shakeup that put Windows and Office into one unified product group, called "Experiences and Devices."

Wall Street was looking for continued growth in Microsoft's cloud businesses, mainly the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and the Office 365 productivity suite. And they got them: Microsoft's cloud businesses posted huge growth for the quarter.

Revenue in the Productivity and Business Processes segment was up 17% from the same period in 2017, hitting the $9 billion mark. That includes a 14% boost in Office revenue over the same period, as well as a 37% gain in revenue from LinkedIn.

This is a developing story. Refresh your browser for updates.