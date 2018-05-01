LIVE: Apple beats on top and bottom lines, and the stock is soaring (AAPL)

news

Apple announced earnings on Tuesday, and both its profit and earnings per share were higher than Wall Street expectations.

Earnings per share were up 30%.

Apple also announced a $100 billion share buyback program and raised its dividend by 16%.

The stock was up over 4% in after-hours trading.

Apple also declared a new $100 billion stock buyback program, and boosted its dividend to $.73 per share, up 16%. Apple had been expected to expand its capital return program after CFO Luca Maestri said that tax reform meant that the company planned to run its $163 billion cash balance to zero.

Apple also said that the iPhone X was the best-selling phone "every week" during the quarter, potentially quelling fears that the high-priced flagship model was not selling well. Apple's iPhone average selling price was up 11%.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $61.1 billion, up 16% year-over-year, versus expectations of $60.86 billion

EPS: $2.73, up 30% year-over-year, versus expectations of $2.60 per share

Gross margin: 38.3%, down 1% year-over-year

iPhone sales: 52.2 million, up 2% year-over-year, versus expectations of 51.9 million

iPhone average selling price: $728, up 11% year-over-year

iPad sales: 9.1 million, up 2% year-over-year

Mac sales: 4.07 million, down 3% year-over-year

Q3 guidance: between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion

Notes from the call:

5:07 — "HomePod is widely recognized for having the best sound quality for its size and class," Tim Cook says. "We're looking forward to adding new features to HomePod."

5:05 — "Paid subscriptions passed 270 million, up 30 million in the last 90 days, contributing to the overall increase in services revenue."

5:03 — "Services were up 31% and wearables were up almost 50%," Tim Cook says during his prepared remarks.

5:00 — We're getting started. Tim Cook is giving prepared remarks.

Here are the charts:

