LIVE: Apple beats on top and bottom lines, and the stock is soaring (AAPL)

Tech LIVE: Apple beats on top and bottom lines, and the stock is soaring (AAPL)

  Published: , Refreshed:

Here come Apple earnings. Join us live as we find out just how many iPhones, iPads, and Macs were sold over the last quarter.

  • Apple announced earnings on Tuesday, and both its profit and earnings per share were higher than Wall Street expectations.
  • Earnings per share were up 30%.
  • Apple also announced a $100 billion share buyback program and raised its dividend by 16%.
  • The stock was up over 4% in after-hours trading.

Apple beat on the top and bottom lines for its second fiscal quarter earnings, and the stock was up over 4% in after-hours trading.

Earnings per share were up a whopping 30% from a year ago.

Apple also declared a new $100 billion stock buyback program, and boosted its dividend to $.73 per share, up 16%. Apple had been expected to expand its capital return program after CFO Luca Maestri said that tax reform meant that the company planned to run its $163 billion cash balance to zero.

Apple also said that the iPhone X was the best-selling phone "every week" during the quarter, potentially quelling fears that the high-priced flagship model was not selling well. Apple's iPhone average selling price was up 11%.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $61.1 billion, up 16% year-over-year, versus expectations of $60.86 billion

EPS: $2.73, up 30% year-over-year, versus expectations of $2.60 per share

Gross margin: 38.3%, down 1% year-over-year

iPhone sales: 52.2 million, up 2% year-over-year, versus expectations of 51.9 million

iPhone average selling price: $728, up 11% year-over-year

iPad sales: 9.1 million, up 2% year-over-year

Mac sales: 4.07 million, down 3% year-over-year

Q3 guidance: between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion

Notes from the call:

5:07 — "HomePod is widely recognized for having the best sound quality for its size and class," Tim Cook says. "We're looking forward to adding new features to HomePod."

5:05 — "Paid subscriptions passed 270 million, up 30 million in the last 90 days, contributing to the overall increase in services revenue."

5:03 — "Services were up 31% and wearables were up almost 50%," Tim Cook says during his prepared remarks.

5:00 — We're getting started. Tim Cook is giving prepared remarks.

Here are the charts:

