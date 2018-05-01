LIVE: Apple beats on top and bottom lines, and the stock is soaring (AAPL)

Here come Apple earnings. Join us live as we find out just how many iPhones, iPads, and Macs were sold over the last quarter.
Apple beat on the top and bottom lines for its second fiscal quarter earnings, and the stock was up over 4% in after-hours trading.
Earnings per share were up a whopping 30% from a year ago.
Apple also declared a new $100 billion stock buyback program, and boosted its dividend to $.73 per share, up 16%. Apple had been expected to expand its capital return program after CFO Luca Maestri said that tax reform meant that the company planned to run its $163 billion cash balance to zero.
Apple also said that the iPhone X was the best-selling phone "every week" during the quarter, potentially quelling fears that the high-priced flagship model was not selling well. Apple's iPhone average selling price was up 11%.
Here are the key numbers:
Revenue: $61.1 billion, up 16% year-over-year, versus expectations of $60.86 billion
EPS: $2.73, up 30% year-over-year, versus expectations of $2.60 per share
Gross margin: 38.3%, down 1% year-over-year
iPhone sales: 52.2 million, up 2% year-over-year, versus expectations of 51.9 million
iPhone average selling price: $728, up 11% year-over-year
iPad sales: 9.1 million, up 2% year-over-year
Mac sales: 4.07 million, down 3% year-over-year
Q3 guidance: between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion
5:07 — "HomePod is widely recognized for having the best sound quality for its size and class," Tim Cook says. "We're looking forward to adding new features to HomePod."
5:05 — "Paid subscriptions passed 270 million, up 30 million in the last 90 days, contributing to the overall increase in services revenue."
5:03 — "Services were up 31% and wearables were up almost 50%," Tim Cook says during his prepared remarks.
5:00 — We're getting started. Tim Cook is giving prepared remarks.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.