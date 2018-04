news

Amazon reported its first quarter results Thursday. Here's how it did:

Revenue: $51 billion. On average, analysts were expecting $49.96 billion. In the same period a year earlier, it reported $35.71 billion in sales.

$51 billion. On average, analysts were expecting $49.96 billion. In the same period a year earlier, it reported $35.71 billion in sales. EPS (GAAP): $3.27 a share. Wall Street was looking for $1.26 a share. In the first quarter last year, it earned $1.48 a share.

Investors cheered the results. In recent after-hours trading, the company's stock ws up $103.05 a share, or 6.8%, to $1,621.01.

