Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Kendrick Lamar just became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music

Tech Kendrick Lamar just became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music

  • Published:

Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for Music album "DAMN.," making him the first rap artist to ever win an award historically dominated by classical music.

Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." play

Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN."

(Interscope)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Rapper Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for Music on Monday for his critically acclaimed 2017 album, "DAMN."
  • Lamar is the first rap artist to ever win the award, which has historically been dominated by classical and jazz music.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for Music on Monday for his critically acclaimed 2017 album "DAMN.," making him the first rap artist to ever win an award historically dominated by classical and jazz music.

Last year's prize in the category went to composer Dun Yu's album "Angel's Bone," and the past several decades of awards in the category have largely gone to instrumental LPs.

Lamar's "DAMN.," Billboard's best-selling album of 2017, lost out in the album of the year category at the 2018 Grammy Awards to Bruno Mars' "24k Magic."

The Pulitzer website described Lamar's work with the following entry:

"Recording released on April 14, 2017, a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life."

Listen to "DAMN." below:

Top 3

1 Tech Undercover author finds Amazon warehouse workers in UK 'peed in...bullet
2 Tech A desperately thin whale washed up dead on a beach with 29 kg of...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (FB, AAPL)bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech 'I’m going to destroy you': Employees who worked at YouTube say violent threats from volatile ‘creators’ have been going on for years (GOOG, GOOGL)
spin electric scooter san francisco
Tech San Francisco threatens to punish the controversial scooter startups for their riders' bad behavior
Michael Dell
Tech VMware shareholders are winning their battle to block Michael Dell's push for a reverse merger (VMW)
Chart of the Day
Tech Amazon has more than doubled its lobbying dollars since 2014