Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Kanye West covers his laptop camera with tape

Tech Kanye West covers his laptop camera with tape

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kanye joins other massive celebrities who tape over their webcams, including former FBI director James Comey, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

null play

null

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Kanye West tweeted out videos of himself on his computer on Monday.
  • If you look closely, one of the videos shows his MacBook — and what appears to be black tape covering the laptop's camera.


This is Kanye West, a world famous musician and fashion designer. Lately, he's been stirring up some controversy by posting videos of himself watching Scott Adams, the former cartoonist and current right-wing provocateur.

There's a lot to notice in the short videos, and Kanye may just be stoking the fires of controversy for the fun of it. But wait a minute...

Let's zoom in:

null play

null

(Kanye West/Business Insider)

On the laptop Kanye is watching, it definitely looks like he's placed tape over the MacBook's camera.

It's a fairly paranoid move — but for someone of Kanye's stature, it may make sense. Kanye has more security concerns than a normal performer. In 2016, he and his wife Kim Kardashian were robbed in Paris after the thieves identified valuables they had while traveling through Instagram. When it comes to laptop cameras specifically, tech companies promise that their security would prevent a hacker on spying on you that way, but security experts insist it's theoretically possible.

Kanye joins other massive celebrities who tape over their webcams, including former FBI director and NYT bestselling author James Comey, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Turns out, if you have strangers drawing fan art of you and your family, like these three men have in common, then you might be a little paranoid too.

null play

null

(Mark Zuckerberg)

Top 3

1 Tech 9 reasons you should buy an iPhone 8 instead of an iPhone X (AAPL)bullet
2 Tech Alarming photos of the uninhabited island that's home to 37...bullet
3 Tech Disturbing before-and-after images show what major US cities...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A photo of Uranus taken by Voyager 2 in 1986 (edited to show its moon and rings).
Tech Clouds on Uranus smell like farts, astronomers have confirmed — a clue that there was 'a big shakeup' early in the solar system
null
Tech Apple sells 5 different types of iPad and it's hard to choose — but there's one that's best for most people (AAPL)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Tech LIVE: Google Alphabet beats revenue targets, but shares hovering near closing price (GOOG, GOOGL)
null
Tech How to use Google Duo, the video calling app that's better than Apple's FaceTime and works on any phone (GOOGL, GOOG)