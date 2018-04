24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Intel reported its first quarter earnings Thursday after the closing bell.

Here's what Intel reported:

Revenue (GAAP) for the quarter was $16.1 billion, up 13% from the year before. Analysts expected $15.05 billion.

for the quarter was $16.1 billion, up 13% from the year before. Analysts expected $15.05 billion. Earnings per share (adjusted) for the quarter were $0.87, up 32% from the year before. Analysts expected $0.72.

for the quarter were $0.87, up 32% from the year before. Analysts expected $0.72. 2018 revenue guidance (GAAP) for the year is $67.5 billion. Analysts expected $65.06 billion.

for the year is $67.5 billion. Analysts expected $65.06 billion. 2018 earnings per share guidance (adjusted) for the year is $3.85. Analysts expected $3.56.

