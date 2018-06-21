Instagram an hour-long video with IGTV, here's how it works

news

Instagram has launched IGTV, an application that functions like social-media based television allowing users to upload videos up to one hour in length, up from the previous one-minute limit.

An hour-long vertical video on Instagram will allow Nigerian business owners, content curators to tell their stories and showcase their products through compelling videos.

The new standalone Instagram app will now take on a swift competition with the likes of YouTube and Snapchat.

Early this month, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa reported the coming of Instagram new feature that would let users post long-form clips of up to an hour from a WSJ report on vertical video and open new creative flexibility for users and bring the Instagram closer in line with YouTube and its own parent company, Facebook.

Kevin Systrom, Co-Founder & CEO said, “Instagram has always been a place to connect with the people who inspire, educate and entertain you every day.”

“With your help, IGTV begins a new chapter of video on Instagram. We hope it brings you closer to the people and things you love.”

What is IGTV?

Mobile first: IGTV is built for how you actually use your phone: vertical and full screen.

Simple and intuitive: It starts playing as soon as you open the app. You don't have to search or browse to get started, and it's easy to multitask.

Curated: IGTV is focused on the creators you love most and already follow on Instagram. Anyone can be a creator on IGTV and upload videos in the app or on the web.

What this means for your businesses in Nigeria

1. An hour-long vertical video on Instagram will allow businesses to tell their stories and showcase their products through compelling videos

2. It will be good for tell news stories for media outlets

3. Content curators now have enough time on videos.

4. Longer vertical video on Instagram makes it even easier to get closer to your audience and be discovered by new people.

The IGTV app is available globally on iOS and Android.

How to upload videos on IGTV

1. Tap your profile-icon on the IGTV screen

2. Create a 'Channel'

3. Allow IGTV to access your media files

4. Upload the video ( Note: You can’t shoot a video from the IGTV app)

5. Fill in brief details about the video.