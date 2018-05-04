InMessage is the new app boosting dating in Nigeria

news

InMessage is the new App on Google play that is currently boosting free dating in Nigeria.

The InMessage is a popular free dating app which was specially designed for people looking for love by Google App.

In the last three months, the App has become one of the most downloaded by Nigerians with over 200,000 downloads.

The fast-rising popularity of the dating app has seen it pushing Badoo to the back seat.

InMessage, which provides a private and trusted way to chat, date and hang out, has both local singles or people around the world on its platform.

One major feature that has seen the InMessage App growing is its ability to connect two users seeking date directly when they are nearby.

It also provides quick matches and enables users to make friends online or just meet new people.

With over 10,000,000 installations on devices globally, InMessage is not without its disadvantages.

According to complaints by some Nigerian users, the pop ads on the dating site can be uninteresting aside from the inability to get real-time alerts when a user is sent an inbox message.

For another user, the App developers should enable to make free some of the facilities in the app.

To see some status or enjoy some of the app’s facilities, users are expected to subscribe to the premium package of the app.

However, the premium package comes with a seven days trial after which users will be charged a total of N3,130 per month.

Other charges include a charge for the app to promote a user’s page for better view and accessibility.

The app is rated 18+ and has access to users’ device as well as app history, retrieve running apps, Identity, find accounts on user’s device. also, the app finds accounts on the device, location, approximate location (network-based), precise location (GPS and network-based), Phone, read phone status and identity, Photos/Media/Files

access USB storage file system, read the contents of your USB storage, modify or delete the contents of your USB storage, read the contents of your USB storage

modify or delete the contents of your USB storage.