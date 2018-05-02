Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'Infinity War' screenwriters say the deaths in the movie are 'real' and you should 'move on to the next stage of grief'

The screenwriters of "Avengers: Infinity War" say that audiences have to come to grips with the fact that some of their favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are not coming back in the sequel.

  • "Avengers: Infinity War" screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely say that the deaths that happened in the movie are "real."
  • They also explain why some of the characters — like Captain America and Black Widow — didn't have a big part in this story.

Warning: Major spoilers below if you haven't seen "Avengers: Infinity War."

Yeah, that ending to "Avengers: Infinity War" was pretty heavy, and according to the movie's screenwriters you should just deal with the fact that some your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters aren't coming back for the sequel.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely made a point to say that the fourth "Avengers" movie, which is also the conclusion to what took place in "Infinity War," is going to be different.

“['Avengers 4'] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus said. “Also … [the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

Wow!

McFeely added: “Put it this way. I think ['Infinity War'] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Obviously the writing duo didn't want to give away what happens in the next movie, but you have to wonder now if some (or all) of the heroes that faded away at the end of the movie aren't coming back. It's almost certain that those who perished before the end — Loki, Heimdall, Gamora, and Vision — are definitely not coming back.

But if you weren't already freaking out that Black Panther, Groot, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Bucky, and the rest won't be back to take on Thanos in the next movie, these comments are really going to throw you for a loop.

According to the comics, things are brought back to normal, but perhaps it won't be that simple in the movies.

Markus and McFeely also noted that there was a reason why beloved characters like Captain America and Black Widow were not heavily featured in "Infinity War."

“Some characters were better served in movie two after this event," McFeely said. "We were making some choices based on some characters we knew were going to leave us at the end of the first movie, so they got highlighted in the first movie. And some who were going to be in the second movie more maybe got less attention or less screen time [in 'Infinity War'] — I'm thinking of Cap and Natasha, specifically. It's about the story we wanted to tell in movie two, mostly.”

We'll see how everything plays out and who's really dead when "Avengers 4" comes out in 2019.

