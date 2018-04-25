Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2 has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, topping its Emmy-winning debut season

Hulu's Emmy-winning drama series "The Handmaid's Tale" has a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its second season, which premieres Wednesday.

Elisabeth Moss in "The Handmaid's Tale." play

Elisabeth Moss in "The Handmaid's Tale."

(Hulu)
  • Extending beyond the Margaret Atwood dystopian novel that its first season was adapted from, "The Handmaid's Tale's" second season is getting laudatory reviews.

Extending beyond the plot of the Margaret Atwood dystopian novel that its first season was adapted from, "The Handmaid's Tale's" second season is getting laudatory reviews for doubling down on the series' powerful bleakness and gripping drama.

The first season of "The Handmaid's Tale" received a 95% "Fresh" rating, along with eight Primetime Emmy awards, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series, making it the first show released by a streaming service to win the top Emmy award.

"The Handmaid's Tale" follows the plight of Elisabeth Moss as June, a "handmaid" servant who is forced into sexual servitude by the government of a totalitarian, near-future United States called Gilead. Its second season expands beyond June's perspective to depict more of the vast horrors that show's world entails.

The Boston Globe's Matthew Gilbert had high praise for the show's second season in a review, writing, "I was blown away by the first hours of the new season, which are so gripping that my blood pressure rose right along with my admiration for everyone behind this series."

New York Magazine's Jen Chaney wrote that the series "remains one of the most meticulously, thoughtfully photographed series on television."

Many critics expressed that the series' brutality and bleakness make it a particularly difficult watch over the course of its new season, but as The New York Times' James Poniewozik put it in his review, "sometimes the best testament to a story's effectiveness is that it makes you hope for it to end."

