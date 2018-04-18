How to get into TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield

news

On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, members of the TechCrunch team consisting of Startup Battlefield director Samantha Stein and Jake Bright, who covers African startups and tech, visited Co-Creation Hub in Yaba, Lagos.

During what was an information session, the team announced the next edition of Startup Battlefield, an event that brings together top early stage startups from around the world to compete for the Disrupt Cup, a $50,000 prize, and attention from the media and investors.

Startup Battlefield first came to Africa in 2017 and 15 startups were selected to take part. Two Nigerian startups, Form+ and Delivery Science, were two of the 15. Lori Systems, a Kenyan logistics startup, won the competition at an event in Nairobi in October. Lori Systems won $25,000 in equity-free funding and an all-expenses paid trip for two to compete in the Battlefield at TechCrunch’s flagship event, Disrupt SF 2018.

While a new date for the competition has not been announced yet, the TechCrunch team discussed at length with the Lagos audience, sharing tips and criteria for selecting startups for the competition.

How to get into Startup Battlefield

1. Must be an early-stage startup with an MVP or prototype

You’re only eligible for the competition if your startup has a minimum viable product or a prototype. If it’s just an idea without a tangible product you can present, then you won’t qualify. Also, your MVP does not have to be perfect, but it must be functional at the very least.

2. Your startup can be either tech-focused or tech-enabled

Your startup does not have to provide tech services or sell a tech product to qualify. If your operations or processes are built upon a core technology, you qualify. For example, Form+ is a tech-focused company that allows users build forms and data collection tools. A company like Konga is tech-enabled. It is primarily a retailer that leverages the Internet and several technology infrastructure to run its business.

3. Your startup must be a market fit and relevant to current tech trends

This is perhaps the most important criteria. When asked what the judges look at while selecting startups, Samantha Stein replied that they picked startups that were most likely to succeed. What then determines the likelihood of a startup to succeed? Market fit and relevance, she said.

Startups must be timed well to address challenges within the markets they operate, but their products or services must also reflect market trends. Niche-specific ecommerce startups are more relevant now than the more general ones. Startups doing things with blockchain are also relevant to the times, as are AgriTech startups, in Africa especially.