How to find out when and where you can pre-order the Nintendo NES Classic Edition

And so it begins... again.

Nintendo announced on Monday that it'll re-release the NES Classic Edition console starting on June 29. The mini NES Classic will have a limited run, and it'll be available to buy for $60.

You may remember the NES Classic from 2016, when Nintendo originally released the miniature console. It's that device that you may have been lucky enough to buy at its original $60 price. Stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart would have NES Classic stock for mere seconds before they were sold out.

We're expecting a similar situation with the NES Classic re-release. But this time... this time, you'll be ready.

For now, Nintendo hasn't announced which stores will host pre-releases and sell the NES Classic. Still, I can at least tell you which stores to look for out for based on whether or not they sold the NES Classic and SNES Classic in the past.

Check out what you can do now to prepare and get the best chance to buy the NES Classic re-release.

Follow the Nintendo Twitter account to find out which stores will host pre-orders for the NES Classic re-release the moment the company announces them.

For those outside the US, make sure to follow the Nintento Twitter account that's relevant to your country.

These stores have hosted pre-orders for the NES Classic and SNES Classic in the past.

There's a chance that Nintendo is working with similar – or even exactly the same – vendors to host pre-orders for the NES Classic.

For now, before Nintendo's official announcements regarding NES Classic pre-orders, you might as well follow the Twitter accounts of the following stores to see if they announce NES Classic pre-orders.

- Amazon

- Best Buy

- Game Stop

- Walmart

- Target

This Twitter user was also on point for announcing when and where the NES Classic and SNES Classic were becoming available.

Follow Twitter user Wario64.

Check out this site that tracks products stocks throughout several stores, and set an alert for when the NES Classic becomes in stock.

Go to nowinstock.net and sign up to get alerts when stock of the NES Classic becomes available.

From the site, you click the "on" button for the in-stock alert, which should alert you while you keep the site open in your web browser. The site automatically updates every minute.