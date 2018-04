How much money every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie made opening weekend, including the record-breaking 'Avengers: Infinity War'

news

Millions of people turned out for Marvel's latest film, "Avengers: Infinity War," over the weekend.

The film broke the opening weekend box-office record, beating the opening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" with $258 million. It also broke the Sunday box-office record with $69.2 million.

It's the latest successful entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In February, "Black Panther" also broke records, becoming the highest February opening of all time, and (until now) the highest four-day gross for a MCU movie.

But even that four-day weekend couldn't topple "Infinity War."

How do the other movies in the MCU compare?

Below are the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies ranked, according to their opening weekend box office (based on numbers from Box Office Mojo):

20. "Ant-Man" (2015)

Initial opening: $57.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $63.7 million

19. "The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

Initial opening: $55.4 million

Adjusted for inflation: $70.8 million

18. "Thor" (2011)

Initial opening: $65.7 million

Adjusted for inflation: $74.9 million

17. "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

Initial opening: $65 million

Adjusted for inflation: $75.2 million

16. "Doctor Strange" (2016)

Initial opening: $85 million

Adjusted for inflation: $88.8 million

15. "Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

Initial opening: $85.7 million

Adjusted for inflation: $94.3 million

14. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

Initial opening: $95 million

Adjusted for inflation: $104.7 million

13. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

Initial opening: $94.3 million

Adjusted for inflation: $107.2 million

12. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

Initial opening: $117.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $120.3 million

11. "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

Initial opening: $122.7 million

Adjusted for inflation: $122.7 million

10. "Iron Man" (2008)

Initial opening: $98.6 million

Adjusted for inflation: $126.1 million

9. "Iron Man 2" (2010)

Initial opening: $128 million

Adjusted for inflation: $149.3 million

8. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

Initial opening: $146.5 million

Adjusted for inflation: $150.3 million

7. "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

Initial opening: $179.13 million

Adjusted for inflation: $188.4 million

6. "Iron Man 3" (2013)

Initial opening: $174.1 million

Adjusted for inflation: $190.8 million

5. "Black Panther" (2018) (3-Day Weekend)

Initial opening: $202 million

4. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

Initial opening: $191.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $203.9 million

3. "The Avengers" (2012)

Initial opening: $207.4 million

Adjusted for inflation: $234.5 million

2. "Black Panther" (2018) (4-day weekend)

Initial opening: $242 million

1. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

Initial opening: $258.2 million