Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Here's what went down at Day 1 of TechFest 2018

Tech Here's what went down at Day 1 of TechFest 2018

  • Published:

TechFest, an event organised to bring “a community of like-minded participants to showcase Nigeria’s best talent ideas and businesses with a focus on technology” commenced on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Founder/CEO Sankare, Titi Odunfa, Program manager CodeLagos, Banke Alawaye, VP Visa West Africa, Kemi Okunsanya, Partner/West Africa Strategy & Operations Leader, Deloitte & Touche, Linda Quaynor and Solution Sales Director, Microsoft, Olatomiwa Williams on the "Tech Girls Rising" panel. play (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

TechFest, an event organised to bring “a community of like-minded participants to showcase Nigeria’s best talent ideas and businesses with a focus on technology” commenced on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised by Diamond Bank in partnership with MTN, Deloitte, and Visa, among others, it hosted conversations around various aspects of technology and the economy in Nigeria.

Women in Tech

One of the highlights was the first panel session tagged ‘The Tech Girl Rising: Women Shaking Up the Tech World’. The panel included Titi Odunfa, founder CEO, Sankore; Oluwakemi Okunsanya, VP, VISA West Africa; Linda Quaynor, Partner & West Africa Strategy & Operations Leader, Deloitte & Touche; Lynda Saint Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN; Banke Alawaye, Program Manager, CodeLagos; and Ola Williams, Director, Solution Sales Microsoft Nigeria.

Founder/CEO Sankare, Titi Odunfa, Program manager CodeLagos, Banke Alawaye, VP Visa West Africa, Kemi Okunsanya, Partner/West Africa Strategy & Operations Leader, Deloitte & Touche, Linda Quaynor and Solution Sales Director, Microsoft, Olatomiwa Williams on the "Tech Girls Rising" panel. play

Founder/CEO Sankare, Titi Odunfa, Program manager CodeLagos, Banke Alawaye, VP Visa West Africa, Kemi Okunsanya, Partner/West Africa Strategy & Operations Leader, Deloitte & Touche, Linda Quaynor and Solution Sales Director, Microsoft, Olatomiwa Williams on the "Tech Girls Rising" panel.

(Pulse)

 

The panelists discussed the challenges and opportunities that women in tech face everyday, using their various stories as touchpoints.

Big Data for Small Businesses

During the session tagged ‘Big Data for Small Businesses’, Diamond Bank CEO, Uzoma Dozie and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-Founder & MD, Flutterwave; and Wale Olokodana, Director Business Development, Microsoft, moderated by Chuka Mordi, CEO, CBO Capital, touched on subjects ranging from data and Internet fraud to the role of banks in the advancement of financial technology services in Nigeria.

CEO CBO Capital, Chuka Mordi, CEO Diamond bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie, Co-founder Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeju and Director Business development Microsoft, Wale Olokodana on the panel of "Big data for small business" at the TechFest 2018 Day 1 play

CEO CBO Capital, Chuka Mordi, CEO Diamond bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie, Co-founder Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeju and Director Business development Microsoft, Wale Olokodana on the panel of "Big data for small business" at the TechFest 2018 Day 1.

(Pulse)

Attracting and working with Angel Investors

There was a panel session aimed at discussing the intricacies of angel investment in the Nigerian tech ecosystem. This session included Neku Atawodi-Ekun, Country Director MEST Africa; Akintunde Oyebode Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; and Collins Onuegbu, founder, Signal Alliance; it was moderated by Onyi Sunday, producer/presenter - CNBC Africa.

Director Lagos Angel Network, Collins Onuegbu, GM, Lagos Incubator, Neku Atawodi, Executive secretary LSETF, Akintunde Oyebode on the panel of "Attracting & working with Angel Networks" at the TechFest 2018 Day 1 play

Director Lagos Angel Network, Collins Onuegbu, GM, Lagos Incubator, Neku Atawodi, Executive secretary LSETF, Akintunde Oyebode on the panel of "Attracting & working with Angel Networks" at the TechFest 2018 Day 1

(Pulse)

 

Day 1 also included various exhibitions and a ‘Battle of the Hubs’.

Here are more pictures and highlights

play (Pulse)

play

play

play

play

Top 3

1 Tech The 50 best video games of all time, according to criticsbullet
2 Tech Advertisers still spend almost as much money on print ads as PC...bullet
3 Tech How to find out when and where you can pre-order the Nintendo...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Taxify users are getting debited twice for a trip
Tech Taxify users are getting debited multiple times for single trips
yanny laurel reddit
Tech Nobody can agree if this robot says 'Yanny' or 'Laurel' and everyone is arguing about it
null
Tech A best-selling author tried LSD, shrooms, and DMT — and wrote about all 3 psychedelic trips
null
Tech Microsoft's Xbox One is getting a truly bizarre-looking controller with two giant buttons — take a look