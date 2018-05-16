Here's what went down at Day 1 of TechFest 2018

news

TechFest, an event organised to bring “a community of like-minded participants to showcase Nigeria’s best talent ideas and businesses with a focus on technology” commenced on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised by Diamond Bank in partnership with MTN, Deloitte, and Visa, among others, it hosted conversations around various aspects of technology and the economy in Nigeria.

Women in Tech

One of the highlights was the first panel session tagged ‘The Tech Girl Rising: Women Shaking Up the Tech World’. The panel included Titi Odunfa, founder CEO, Sankore; Oluwakemi Okunsanya, VP, VISA West Africa; Linda Quaynor, Partner & West Africa Strategy & Operations Leader, Deloitte & Touche; Lynda Saint Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN; Banke Alawaye, Program Manager, CodeLagos; and Ola Williams, Director, Solution Sales Microsoft Nigeria.

The panelists discussed the challenges and opportunities that women in tech face everyday, using their various stories as touchpoints.

Big Data for Small Businesses

During the session tagged ‘Big Data for Small Businesses’, Diamond Bank CEO, Uzoma Dozie and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-Founder & MD, Flutterwave; and Wale Olokodana, Director Business Development, Microsoft, moderated by Chuka Mordi, CEO, CBO Capital, touched on subjects ranging from data and Internet fraud to the role of banks in the advancement of financial technology services in Nigeria.

Attracting and working with Angel Investors

There was a panel session aimed at discussing the intricacies of angel investment in the Nigerian tech ecosystem. This session included Neku Atawodi-Ekun, Country Director MEST Africa; Akintunde Oyebode Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; and Collins Onuegbu, founder, Signal Alliance; it was moderated by Onyi Sunday, producer/presenter - CNBC Africa.

Day 1 also included various exhibitions and a ‘Battle of the Hubs’.

Here are more pictures and highlights