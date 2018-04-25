After a red carpet premiere, which held in Hollywood on Monday, April 23, 2018, the movie is set for release in Nigeria on Friday, April 27, 2018.
It’s Avengers: Infinity War release week and if you are one of the viewers drooling over the Marvel’s movie, you can get all the info needed here.
For all the information on Avengers, here are all the cinemas to watch in Nigeria.
Silverbird Cinema will be having an advanced screening from Thursday, April 26, 2018, at all outlets.
Ikeja City Mall – THUR: 7:00PM (3D), 7:05PM, 7:10PM, 9:50PM (3D), 10:00PM
Silverbird Galleria – THUR: 7:10 PM, 8:50 PM
Festival Mall, FESTAC – THUR: 7:05 PM
Silverbird Cinemas, Abuja – THUR: 7:05 PM, 9:10 PM
Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja – THUR: 7:00 PM, 8:30 PM, 9:40 PM
Ibom Tropicana Entertainment center, Uyo – THUR: 7:15 PM
For IMAX Filmhouse cinemas, screenings commence on Friday, April 27, 2018, and will be shown all weekdays and weekends.
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Genesis Deluxe Cinema will be having a premiere of the movie on Wednesday evening, April 25, 2018.
Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:00pm, 07:45pm, 08:00pm, 08:30pm
Genesis Deluxe Cinema Port Harcourt
Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:10pm, 08:00pm
Wednesday, April 25, 2018: Premiere
Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:00pm
Friday April 27, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm, 09:15pm, 10:00pm
Saturday April 28, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm, 09:15pm, 10:00pm
Sunday April 29, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm 09:15pm, 10:00pm
Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:00pm
Friday April, 27 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm, 09:15pm, 10:00pm
Saturday April 28, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm, 09:15pm, 10:00pm
Sunday April 29, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm 09:15pm, 10:00pm
Thursday April 26, 2018: 08:30pm
Friday April 27, 2018: 08:30pm
Saturday April 28, 2018: 08:30pm
Sunday April 29, 2018: 08:30pm
Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:00pm