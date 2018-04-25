news

It’s Avengers: Infinity War release week and if you are one of the viewers drooling over the Marvel’s movie, you can get all the info needed here.

After a red carpet premiere, which held in Hollywood on Monday, April 23, 2018, the movie is set for release in Nigeria on Friday, April 27, 2018.

For all the information on Avengers, here are all the cinemas to watch in Nigeria.

Advanced screening at Silverbird Cinemas

Silverbird Cinema will be having an advanced screening from Thursday, April 26, 2018, at all outlets.

Ikeja City Mall – THUR: 7:00PM (3D), 7:05PM, 7:10PM, 9:50PM (3D), 10:00PM

Silverbird Galleria – THUR: 7:10 PM, 8:50 PM

Festival Mall, FESTAC – THUR: 7:05 PM

Silverbird Cinemas, Abuja – THUR: 7:05 PM, 9:10 PM

Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja – THUR: 7:00 PM, 8:30 PM, 9:40 PM

Ibom Tropicana Entertainment center, Uyo – THUR: 7:15 PM

IMAX Filmhouse Cinemas

For IMAX Filmhouse cinemas, screenings commence on Friday, April 27, 2018, and will be shown all weekdays and weekends.

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Genesis Deluxe Cinema will be having a premiere of the movie on Wednesday evening, April 25, 2018.

Genesis Deluxe Cinema Maryland Mall, Ikeja

Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:00pm, 07:45pm, 08:00pm, 08:30pm

Genesis Deluxe Cinema Port Harcourt

Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:10pm, 08:00pm

Genesis Deluxe, The Palms, Lekki

Wednesday, April 25, 2018: Premiere

Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:00pm

Friday April 27, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm, 09:15pm, 10:00pm

Saturday April 28, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm, 09:15pm, 10:00pm

Sunday April 29, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm 09:15pm, 10:00pm

Genesis Deluxe Ceddi Plaza, Abuja

Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:00pm

Friday April, 27 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm, 09:15pm, 10:00pm

Saturday April 28, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm, 09:15pm, 10:00pm

Sunday April 29, 2018: 01:00pm, 03:15pm, 04:00pm, 06:15pm, 07:00pm 09:15pm, 10:00pm

3D cinema

Thursday April 26, 2018: 08:30pm

Friday April 27, 2018: 08:30pm

Saturday April 28, 2018: 08:30pm

Sunday April 29, 2018: 08:30pm

Genesis Deluxe Cinema Delta Mall, Effurun

Thursday April 26, 2018: 07:00pm