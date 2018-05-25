GDPR: What new privacy law means for African businesses

news

If you have received dozens of emails from websites and social media platforms asking you to update your profile and activity on their platforms, then you probably have heard about the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

The GDPR is a European Union (EU) law taking effect today, May 25, 2018. The goal of GDPR is to give EU citizens control over their personal data and change the data privacy approach of organisations across the world.

Facebook, Google, Instagram, Twitter, and many news websites have sent dozens of emails regarding GDPR, their new privacy policy, and other legal issues. That’s because the EU has put in hefty penalties for those who are not in compliance.

After Friday, May 25, 2018, businesses that are not in compliance with GDPR requirement can face large fines up to 4% of their annual global revenue or €20 million, hence, the widespread panic among global businesses.

What is required under GDPR?

The goal of GDPR is to protect users’ personally identifying information (PII) and hold businesses to a higher standard when it comes to how they collect, store, and use this data.

This personal data includes name, emails, physical address, IP address, health information, income, etc.

How does this affect African businesses?

By doing business online and making your website available to the entire world, your company is exposed to the jurisdiction of each state and country your product/service reaches.

If your business attracts customers from the EU region, then, you are likely to oblige with the law unless you are not collecting users' personal information while they are surfing your website (an unlikely case).

Does GDPR apply to your website/online business?

The answer is YES. It applies to every business, large and small, around the world (not just in the European Union). If your website has visitors from European Union countries, then this law applies to you.