Facebook is adding a 'Clear History' feature that deletes all your browsing data from your account (FB)

Facebook is adding a 'Clear History' feature that deletes all your browsing data from your account

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new feature that shows you the websites you frequent, the apps you like, and so on, then gives you the option to clear all the browsing data — similar to deleting your history on a web browser.

(REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced a new privacy control called "Clear History."
  • It would be similar to clearing your web browser's history — what you've clicked on, the websites you frequent, and the like would be wiped.
  • Zuckerberg says that if you choose to clear that information, your Facebook experience "won't be as good while it relearns your preferences."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that users would for the first time be able to clear the data from their profiles that keeps track of their activities on the social network.

The new feature, called "Clear History," would be similar to a web browser's option for users to clear their history and cookies from the cache, Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

"Once we roll out this update, you'll be able to see information about the apps and websites you've interacted with, and you'll be able to clear this information from your account," Zuckerberg added.

He said he would provide more details during Facebook's annual developer conference, F8, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Facebook has been under pressure to improve privacy controls for its users since news reports in March revealed that the data firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly harvested the data of up to 87 million Facebook users.

Zuckerberg said in the post that users who choose to clear the data from their Facebook profiles might have a less smooth experience on the social network.

"Your Facebook won't be as good while it relearns your preferences," Zuckerberg said.

A Facebook representative told Recode that a user's wiped browsing data wouldn't be tied to them or used for targeting but could still be kept anonymously for companies that use Facebook for analytics.

Here's Zuckerberg's post on the new feature:

