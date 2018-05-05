Ex-BBN housemate, T-Boss brings drama as 'Ajoche' premieres

news

Ex-Housemate of the Big Brother Nigeria, T-Boss has brought her drama in the reality TV show to for as she plays the role of a slain queen in the new Nigerian telenovela, Ajoche.

The series premiered on April 30, 2018 on Africa Magic Showcase and is expected to be seen every weeknight at 20:30 WAT.

Produced for Africa Magic by James Omokwe, Ajoche is set in 1918 and tells an epic story of Idoma origins from the middle belt of Nigeria.

Viewers can expect to be taken back almost a full century in history to a time of rich culture, pride and heritage.'

Ajoche features a blend of existing and new talent that include Hilda Dokubo, Femi Branch, William Benson, Lota Chukwu, Lilian Afegbai and a host of others.

Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said: “Ajoche is a story of love, revenge, betrayal, and power that captures your imagination and takes you on a journey through time. The story draws from a little known but incredible time in our history, and we are excited to bring all the excitement to screens across Africa."

An elated T-Boss says it was a journey she would want to explore over and over again when queried about her experience on the set of Ajoche.