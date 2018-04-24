Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino's new movie, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and involves the Manson Family murders

news

Quentin Tarantino announced earlier this year that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will be starring in his upcoming ninth film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which partly involves the Manson Family murders.

On Monday, Tarantino and DiCaprio teased a few details about the film at the Las Vegas industry event, CinemaCon.

In March, Margot Robbie entered final negotiations to play the role of actress Sharon Tate in the film, Deadline reported. There has not yet been an official announcement of her role.

Pitt previously worked with Tarantino on 2009's "Inglorious Basterds," and DiCaprio appeared in 2013's "Django Unchained."

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is set for release on August 9, 2019.

Here's everything we know about Tarantino's upcoming ninth film:

The film takes place in "Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood."

Tarantino described "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in a statement last month, calling it, "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor ... Sharon Tate."

In July 2017, early reports of the film described its script as focused on the murder of actress Sharon Tate by Charles Manson's followers.

While Tarantino's most recent statement mentions Sharon Tate as a player in the movie, Tarantino previously said that the film would not center on Charles Manson, but on the year 1969.

At CinemaCon on Monday, Tarantino did not add much to the aforementioned description of the plot, calling the project "very hush-hush and top secret."

It has been five years in the making.

Tarantino said last month that he had been working on the script for the film for half a decade.

"I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," he said. "I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

It's a "Pulp Fiction-esque" movie

Deadline reported in January that the Leonardo DiCaprio would play an "aging actor" in a "'Pulp Fiction'-esque movie."

"Pulp Fiction," Tarantino's 1994 classic, told a collection of interconnected stories.

On Monday, Tarantino confirmed this sentiment by saying that "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" is "probably the closest to 'Pulp Fiction' that I have done."

Margot Robbie is in negotiations to play Sharon Tate

Deadline first reported in July that Tarantino had approached Margot Robbie about playing the actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered by the Manson Family.

Last month, Deadline reported that Robbie has been offered the role, and the last that we heard was that she was in the final stages of negotiations for it.

"There has been a lot of press that the script focuses on Charles Manson and the murder spree he orchestrated, but I’m told that is akin to calling 'Inglourious Basterds' a movie about Adolf Hitler, when the Nazi leader was only in a scene or two," Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. wrote in November of Robbie's potential role as Tate.

Robbie was on the initial shortlist of cast members Tarantino had reportedly approached for the film, including Pitt and DiCaprio (the only official names announced), Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Cruise, and Jennifer Lawrence.

It has 'one of the most amazing screenplays,' according to DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred as a villanous slaveowner in Tarantino's Oscar-winning film "Django Unchained," had high praise for Tarantino's latest script at CinemaCon on Monday.

"It’s hard to speak about a film that we haven't done yet, but I’m incredibly excited … to work with Brad Pitt, and I think he’s going to transport us," DiCaprio said. "I’m a huge fan of 'Singin' in the Rain' — movies about Hollywood. As an L.A. native, having read the script, it’s one of the most amazing screenplays. We are going to do our best job to make it fantastic."

Sony Pictures motion picture group chairman Tom Rothman also said at the the event, "It's the best screenplay that I have had the privilege to read."

Sony will distribute it

In November, Tarantino chose Sony as the distributor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Deadline reported that Sony beat out a list of competitors, including Fox, Universal, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, and Annapurna, and that Tarantino was impressed with Sony head Tom Rothman's film knowledge.

Tarantino's previous films were released by Miramax and later The Weinstein Company. Both were companies of the film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who resigned from The Weinstein Company after bombshell reports accused him of sexual harassment and assault and assault in October.

It will be released on the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family murders

Despite Tarantino's insistence that the film will not center on Charles Manson, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is set for release on August 9, 2019, which is the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family murders.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported in December that the film's release was set to coincide with the anniversary of the Manson Family's killings of Sharon Tate and six other victims.