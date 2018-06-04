DR Congo’s WapiMED eyes Tony Elumelu Programme’s $5,000 grant

news

WapiMED, an e-health startup company in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been shortlisted for the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme.

This move will give the startup access to a US$5,000 grant should it impress the programme’s board and panel.

The self-funded startup is co-founded by Steve Nkashama and José Zefu Kimpalou in 2016.

Just when the founders were about to start meeting investors in a bid to raise funds to enlarge the scope of business, WapiMED was selected to participate at the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP).

What is WapiMED?

With an objective to improve the way, the African diaspora supports family members when they need treatment in their home countries, Kimpalou, and his partner launched the startup.

Explaining the activities of WapiMED, Kimipalou said the startup can be likened to Western Union or MoneyGram for healthcare expenses in Africa.

“The service is combining online payments, mobile banking, and top-up cards with the aim of easing health remittances between money senders in the African diaspora and care providers in an easy, fast and secure way, to support their family members in accessing quality care in their home countries,” Kimpalou told Disrupt Africa website.

Kimpalou also expressed the intent to extend the services of WapiMED to Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon after operating in DR Congo for two years with good reception.