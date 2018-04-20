Home > Business Insider > Tech >

DJ and producer Avicii has died at 28

Tech DJ and producer Avicii has died at 28

  Published:

Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, known by his stage name Avicii, has died at the age of 28, his representatives told Variety.

(Avicii/Press)
  • He released a series of hit singles in the past decade, including the six-time platinum song "Wake Me Up," featuring the singer Aloe Blacc, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, known by his stage name Avicii, has died at the age of 28, his representatives told Variety.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his representatives said in a statement. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Bergling retired from touring in 2016, citing a series of health concerns that included acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking, he told Billboard at the time.

"To me it was something I had to do for my health," he told the outlet of his decision to quit touring. "The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I'm more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think."

Bergling released a series of hit singles in the past decade, including the six-time platinum song "Wake Me Up," featuring the singer Aloe Blacc, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2013.

