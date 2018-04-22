Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Disturbing before-and-after images show what major US cities could look like in the year 2100

Tech Disturbing before-and-after images show what major US cities could look like in the year 2100

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here's what the US might look like if the worst climate-change predictions come true.

Image
  • Washington, DC.
    Washington, DC.   
  • null
    null   
Washington, DC. play

Washington, DC.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The world's sea levels are rising at faster and faster rates as waters warm and ice sheets melt.

Researchers led by Steve Nerem, a professor of aerospace engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, looked at satellite data dating back to 1993 to track sea-level rise.

Their findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, show that sea levels aren't just rising, but that the rate has been accelerating over the past 25 years.

Even small increases can have huge consequences, experts on climate say. If the worst climate-change predictions come true, coastal US cities from New York to New Orleans will be devastated by flooding and greater exposure to storm surges by 2100.

The research group Climate Central has created a plug-in for Google Earth to illustrate how catastrophic an "extreme" sea-level-rise scenario would be if the flooding happened today, based on projections in a 2017 report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

You can install the plug-in and see what might become of major US cities.

In a worst-case scenario, flooding caused by polar melting and ice-sheet collapses could cause a sea-level rise of 10 to 12 feet by 2100, NOAA reported in January 2017.

In a worst-case scenario, flooding caused by polar melting and ice-sheet collapses could cause a sea-level rise of 10 to 12 feet by 2100, NOAA reported in January 2017. play

In a worst-case scenario, flooding caused by polar melting and ice-sheet collapses could cause a sea-level rise of 10 to 12 feet by 2100, NOAA reported in January 2017.

(AP)


Here's Washington, DC, today, with the Potomac River running through it.

Here's Washington, DC, today, with the Potomac River running through it. play

Here's Washington, DC, today, with the Potomac River running through it.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


And here's what Washington, DC, might look like in 2100, as seen on Climate Central's plug-in for Google Earth. Rising sea levels could cause the river to overflow.

And here's what Washington, DC, might look like in 2100, as seen on Climate Central's plug-in for Google Earth. Rising sea levels could cause the river to overflow. play

And here's what Washington, DC, might look like in 2100, as seen on Climate Central's plug-in for Google Earth. Rising sea levels could cause the river to overflow.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Despite claims by the former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump drew modest crowds at his inauguration in January 2017 along the National Mall, which sits at the foot of the US Capitol.

Despite claims by the former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump drew modest crowds at his inauguration in January 2017 along the National Mall, which sits at the foot of the US Capitol. play

Despite claims by the former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump drew modest crowds at his inauguration in January 2017 along the National Mall, which sits at the foot of the US Capitol.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Future inaugurations wouldn't be quite the same.

Future inaugurations wouldn't be quite the same. play

Future inaugurations wouldn't be quite the same.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Last year, Trump stood outside the White House and announced his intentions to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, a deal among 195 countries designed to mitigate climate change.

Last year, Trump stood outside the White House and announced his intentions to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, a deal among 195 countries designed to mitigate climate change. play

Last year, Trump stood outside the White House and announced his intentions to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, a deal among 195 countries designed to mitigate climate change.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: Business Insider



In 2100, the White House's Rose Garden could have an oceanfront view.

In 2100, the White House's Rose Garden could have an oceanfront view. play

In 2100, the White House's Rose Garden could have an oceanfront view.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


New York City is situated on one of the world's largest natural harbors.

New York City is situated on one of the world's largest natural harbors. play

New York City is situated on one of the world's largest natural harbors.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


The Hudson River could flood the city's perimeter and low-lying areas like the West Village by 2100.

The Hudson River could flood the city's perimeter and low-lying areas like the West Village by 2100. play

The Hudson River could flood the city's perimeter and low-lying areas like the West Village by 2100.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


The Financial District encompasses the offices of many major financial institutions, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The Financial District encompasses the offices of many major financial institutions, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. play

The Financial District encompasses the offices of many major financial institutions, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Extreme sea-level rise could devastate Wall Street. Battery Park would be a water park.

Extreme sea-level rise could devastate Wall Street. Battery Park would be a water park. play

Extreme sea-level rise could devastate Wall Street. Battery Park would be a water park.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


San Francisco is home to a huge concentration of wealth and power in the technology world.

San Francisco is home to a huge concentration of wealth and power in the technology world. play

San Francisco is home to a huge concentration of wealth and power in the technology world.

(Google Earth)


It's also a peninsula prone to flooding.

It's also a peninsula prone to flooding. play

It's also a peninsula prone to flooding.

(Climate Central)


This swath of downtown San Francisco includes offices for LinkedIn, Business Insider, and Salesforce.

This swath of downtown San Francisco includes offices for LinkedIn, Business Insider, and Salesforce. play

This swath of downtown San Francisco includes offices for LinkedIn, Business Insider, and Salesforce.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


They'd be too close to the waterfront to avoid flooding.

They'd be too close to the waterfront to avoid flooding. play

They'd be too close to the waterfront to avoid flooding.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Farther south in Silicon Valley, Facebook's campus dazzles in Menlo Park.

Farther south in Silicon Valley, Facebook's campus dazzles in Menlo Park. play

Farther south in Silicon Valley, Facebook's campus dazzles in Menlo Park.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


As if the social media giant didn't have enough problems on its hands already, its headquarters could someday be underwater.

As if the social media giant didn't have enough problems on its hands already, its headquarters could someday be underwater. play

As if the social media giant didn't have enough problems on its hands already, its headquarters could someday be underwater.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Apple's new campus (the big ring) in Cupertino, California, would stay high and dry.

Apple's new campus (the big ring) in Cupertino, California, would stay high and dry. play

Apple's new campus (the big ring) in Cupertino, California, would stay high and dry.

(Google Earth)


San Francisco International Airport serves more than 50 million travelers every year.

San Francisco International Airport serves more than 50 million travelers every year. play

San Francisco International Airport serves more than 50 million travelers every year.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: San Francisco International Airport



In 2100, people might have better luck flying into Las Vegas.

In 2100, people might have better luck flying into Las Vegas. play

In 2100, people might have better luck flying into Las Vegas.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Charleston, South Carolina, already has a flooding problem. It's flat and has a low elevation, making it vulnerable to extreme flooding and storm surges.

Charleston, South Carolina, already has a flooding problem. It's flat and has a low elevation, making it vulnerable to extreme flooding and storm surges. play

Charleston, South Carolina, already has a flooding problem. It's flat and has a low elevation, making it vulnerable to extreme flooding and storm surges.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


In 2100, you might need a boat to reach the city's center.

In 2100, you might need a boat to reach the city's center. play

In 2100, you might need a boat to reach the city's center.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Shopping at the Charleston City Market is a must for tourists visiting the area.

Shopping at the Charleston City Market is a must for tourists visiting the area. play

Shopping at the Charleston City Market is a must for tourists visiting the area.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


But the long row of red-roofed buildings could be submerged by 2100.

But the long row of red-roofed buildings could be submerged by 2100. play

But the long row of red-roofed buildings could be submerged by 2100.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Los Angeles, which has the third-highest elevation among major US cities, might fare better.

Los Angeles, which has the third-highest elevation among major US cities, might fare better. play

Los Angeles, which has the third-highest elevation among major US cities, might fare better.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: US Geological Survey



The projections show the Pacific Ocean climbing up the boardwalk, but that's about it.

The projections show the Pacific Ocean climbing up the boardwalk, but that's about it. play

The projections show the Pacific Ocean climbing up the boardwalk, but that's about it.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


New Orleans is no stranger to the problems that come with sea-level rise.

New Orleans is no stranger to the problems that come with sea-level rise. play

New Orleans is no stranger to the problems that come with sea-level rise.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


By 2100, the Big Easy could disappear underwater. An estimated 500,000 people could have to leave the area in the next century to stay aboveground.

By 2100, the Big Easy could disappear underwater. An estimated 500,000 people could have to leave the area in the next century to stay aboveground. play

By 2100, the Big Easy could disappear underwater. An estimated 500,000 people could have to leave the area in the next century to stay aboveground.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: NOLA.com



After flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina destroyed numerous homes in the New Orleans area in 2005, tens of thousands of people sought refuge at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

After flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina destroyed numerous homes in the New Orleans area in 2005, tens of thousands of people sought refuge at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. play

After flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina destroyed numerous homes in the New Orleans area in 2005, tens of thousands of people sought refuge at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


But the arena might not survive extreme sea-level rise.

But the arena might not survive extreme sea-level rise. play

But the arena might not survive extreme sea-level rise.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Boston is the only state capital in the continental US that borders an ocean. Extreme sea-level rise could cause the Charles River to overflow and spill onto city streets.

Boston is the only state capital in the continental US that borders an ocean. Extreme sea-level rise could cause the Charles River to overflow and spill onto city streets. play

Boston is the only state capital in the continental US that borders an ocean. Extreme sea-level rise could cause the Charles River to overflow and spill onto city streets.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Here's what Boston could look like in 2100. Massachusetts General Hospital might have to be abandoned, while the Public Garden would be soaked.

Here's what Boston could look like in 2100. Massachusetts General Hospital might have to be abandoned, while the Public Garden would be soaked. play

Here's what Boston could look like in 2100. Massachusetts General Hospital might have to be abandoned, while the Public Garden would be soaked.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Many of the country's top universities sit along Boston's Charles River.

Many of the country's top universities sit along Boston's Charles River. play

Many of the country's top universities sit along Boston's Charles River.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


The education world could say goodbye to Harvard Business School, Boston University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northeastern University, among others.

The education world could say goodbye to Harvard Business School, Boston University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northeastern University, among others. play

The education world could say goodbye to Harvard Business School, Boston University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northeastern University, among others.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Trump has spent a decent part of his presidency in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump has spent a decent part of his presidency in Palm Beach, Florida. play

Trump has spent a decent part of his presidency in Palm Beach, Florida.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: Business Insider



He owns the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort and club, better known as the Winter White House.

He owns the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort and club, better known as the Winter White House. play

He owns the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort and club, better known as the Winter White House.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


If sea levels rose by as much as 12 feet, Mar-a-Lago would not fare well.

If sea levels rose by as much as 12 feet, Mar-a-Lago would not fare well. play

If sea levels rose by as much as 12 feet, Mar-a-Lago would not fare well.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


But Trump will be out of office by the time anything like that could happen.

But Trump will be out of office by the time anything like that could happen. play

But Trump will be out of office by the time anything like that could happen.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Top 3

1 Tech We went inside Manhattan's newest luxury marijuana dispensary on...bullet
2 Tech The new 'God of War' is one of the best-looking games ever made —...bullet
3 Tech People are having lots of fun coming up with examples of more...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech This venture capitalist throws the most exclusive and outrageous parties in Silicon Valley — take a look inside
Bison roam Yellowstone National Park.
Tech On Earth Day, National Geographic is broadcasting stunning, previously unreleased photos from its archive — accompanied by music
null
Tech Being outside can improve memory, fight depression, and lower blood pressure — here are 12 science-backed reasons to spend more time outdoors
null
Tech The average American's annual food waste, water use, energy consumption, garbage, and carbon emissions in 1 simple chart