Disney just said it's going to stream live shows on Twitter, and Twitter's stock is popping (DIS, TWTR)

ESPN, one of the participating Disney companies, will be announcing this week live shows that will be available on Twitter.

  • On Monday, Walt Disney Company announced a partnership with Twitter to host live content and advertising on the social media platform.
  • The news sent Twitter's shares up roughly 5 percent in midday trading.
  • The partnership includes live content across various digital properties.
  • At this week's Digital Content NewFronts, Twitter and Disney-owned ESPN will specifically announce which live shows are in development.

Walt Disney Company announced a partnership with Twitter on Monday that will entail launching live content and advertising from various Disney companies on the social media platform.

The news sent Twitter's shares up roughly 5 percent in midday trading.

In a press release from ESPN, a network owned by Disney and one of the participating Disney companies, the sports network said it and Twitter at the NewFronts meet this week will announce new live shows that specifically will be available on Twitter.

A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that the partnership includes live content across various properties.

Other participating Disney companies include ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, Marvel, Radio Disney, Disney Digital Network and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pitcures.

Until January of this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sat on the Walt Disney Company's board before leaving due to potential conflicts of interest. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also left the board at the same time.

Disney announced its own streaming service would arrive in 2019, creating an issue for both Twitter and Facebook which have both been labeled as media companies in addition to technology giants.

