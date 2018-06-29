Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Comcast is down (CMCSA)

Tech Comcast is down (CMCSA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It's not just you: The company has confirmed it is suffering from outages across the US.

null play

null

(Michael Coghlan/Flickr (CC))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Comcast has gone down for some customers, the company has confirmed.

On Friday, Comcast customers across the US reported technical issues with their service.

In a statement, Comcast said that one of its partners had a fiber cut. "One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers," it said on Twitter.

"It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible."

This reporter's internet is partially affected, with some websites failing to load but others functioning normally.

This story is developing...

Top 3

1 Tech The 32 movies coming out this summer you can’t miss — from...bullet
2 Tech The 50 best superhero movies of all time, rankedbullet
3 Tech Nigeria approves framework that will see a new price for databullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Saturn's moon Enceladus sprays saltwater into space from a hidden ocean. NASA's Cassini probe in 2015 "tasted" organic molecules in the water while flying through the icy plume.
Tech NASA 'tasted' complex organic compounds in a blast of water from one of Saturn's moons — and can't yet rule out the possibility that they're from alien life
Gladiator
Tech The primatologist who helped popularize the term 'alpha male' says we're using it all wrong
Instagram introduces video chat, new camera effects and more
Tech Instagram introduces video chat, new camera effects and topic channels
terry crews cspan
Tech Terry Crews said he was dropped from 'Expendables 4' in retaliation for his allegation of sexual assault against a Hollywood agent