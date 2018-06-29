Comcast is down (CMCSA)

It's not just you: The company has confirmed it is suffering from outages across the US.
Comcast has gone down for some customers, the company has confirmed.
On Friday, Comcast customers across the US reported technical issues with their service.
In a statement, Comcast said that one of its partners had a fiber cut. "One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers," it said on Twitter.
"It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible."
This reporter's internet is partially affected, with some websites failing to load but others functioning normally.
This story is developing...