Comcast is down (CMCSA)

news

Comcast has gone down for some customers, the company has confirmed.

On Friday, Comcast customers across the US reported technical issues with their service.

In a statement, Comcast said that one of its partners had a fiber cut. "One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers," it said on Twitter.

"It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible."

This reporter's internet is partially affected, with some websites failing to load but others functioning normally.

This story is developing...