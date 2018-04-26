Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Charlie Rose could reportedly host a show interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct like Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer

Tech Charlie Rose could reportedly host a show interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct like Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Charlie Rose, who was fired after he was accused of sexual misconduct, could host a new series interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct.

Charlie Rose. play

Charlie Rose.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Former CBS and PBS news anchor Charlie Rose, who was fired from both networks after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year, could reportedly host a new series interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct.
  • Tina Brown, magazine industry luminary and women's advocate, told a Q&A crowd in New York this week that she was approached to work on the potential series but turned down the job, according to Page Six.
  • A source close to Brown told Page Six, "Tina said she’d just been e-mailed about co-hosting a new show with Charlie Rose, in which they’d interview Louis C.K. [and] Matt Lauer," both of whom were accused of sexual misconduct last year.
  • Brown confirmed to Page Six that she was approached to produce the series rather than co-host it, and she told the outlet she couldn't recall who was behind it.

Former CBS and PBS news anchor Charlie Rose, whose PBS series ("Charlie Rose") was cancelled after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year, could be hosting a new series interviewing other high-profile men who faced "MeToo" accusations.

Tina Brown, magazine luminary and women's advocate, told a Q&A crowd at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s Women’s Luncheon this week that she was approached to work on the potential series but turned down the job, according to Page Six.

"These guys are already planning their comebacks," Brown told the crowd.

A source close to Brown told Page Six, "Tina said she’d just been e-mailed about co-hosting a new show with Charlie Rose, in which they’d interview Louis C.K. [and] Matt Lauer," both of whom were accused of sexual misconduct last year.

Brown confirmed to Page Six that she was approached to produce the series rather than co-host it, and she told the outlet she couldn't recall who was behind it.

Rose was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in November. The accusations included making unwanted sexual advances toward his employees, groping, explicit phone calls, and displays of nudity.

Representatives for Charlie Rose did not respond to a request for comment from Page Six and have not yet responded to a further request for comment from Business Insider.

Top 3

1 Tech Putin's nuclear 'doomsday machine' could trigger 300-foot tsunamis...bullet
2 Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge — here are...bullet
3 Tech Twitter reports 2nd profitable quarter in a row and beats...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Disney's 'Smart House' came out in 1999 — here are all the technologies from the movie that we're actually using two decades later
A woman stands near the exit of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.
Tech America's first lynching memorial is now open in the 'Cradle of the Confederacy' — take a look inside
null
Tech This is what it's like to be a woman with a sex addiction — and what everyone gets wrong about it
Pre-Packaged salad sits on the shelf at a Bell Market grocery store June 19, 2003 in San Francisco, California. Packaged salad which was near non-existent a decade ago has become the second fastest selling item on grocery shelves behind bottle water, overall the retail market for bagged salad is $2 billion annually.
Tech People across the US are throwing away romaine lettuce due to an E. coli outbreak — here's how to avoid getting sick