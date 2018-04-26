Charlie Rose could reportedly host a show interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct like Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer

news

Former CBS and PBS news anchor Charlie Rose, who was fired from both networks after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year, could reportedly host a new series interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct.

Tina Brown, magazine industry luminary and women's advocate, told a Q&A crowd in New York this week that she was approached to work on the potential series but turned down the job, according to Page Six.

A source close to Brown told Page Six, " Tina said she’d just been e-mailed about co-hosting a new show with Charlie Rose, in which they’d interview Louis C.K. [and] Matt Lauer," both of whom were accused of sexual misconduct last year.

Brown confirmed to Page Six that she was approached to produce the series rather than co-host it, and she told the outlet she couldn't recall who was behind it.

"These guys are already planning their comebacks," Brown told the crowd.

Rose was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in November. The accusations included making unwanted sexual advances toward his employees, groping, explicit phone calls, and displays of nudity.

Representatives for Charlie Rose did not respond to a request for comment from Page Six and have not yet responded to a further request for comment from Business Insider.