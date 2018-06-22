Cartoon Network intends to create animated shows from Africa

news

After decades of the success of animated TV network, Cartoon Network, the company is already looking at creating African contents for the platform.

Following the need to create contents for the African market where Cartoon Network Africa operates, the TV network has initiated the search for some of the best animators with great contents to offer.

Ariane Suveg, Head of programming and acquisition Turner Kids Africa stressed the need to invest in local content while restating the company’s commitment to mentoring African talents.

“There is a need to invest in local content and our commitment to further mentoring talent in the African animation industry,” Suveg said.

The search for local animators

To this end, Cartoon Network Africa has launched the Africa Creative Lab, which is designed to bring innovative, local short form content to the channel and its digital platforms, while reinforcing the local relevance of the brand.

Suveg said: “We are honoured to be supporting local African animation talent through the Cartoon Network Africa Creative Lab. We look forward to seeing the entries and hope to see the winners flourish in their career as content creators, following the footsteps of some of Cartoon Network’s greatest talents.”

In the search, the company stressed that the expected animators to be screened should be older than 18 years.

The process

Designed to encourage African talents, creators, writers, graphic artists, animation students and lovers of kids’ content to explore their creative, animation and production skills, entries for the search will be closed on August 31, 2018.

Ten shortlisted projects by local creators will be pitched to Cartoon Network Africa’s content programming team after which a winner and two runners-up will emerge.

“The winner and runners-up will be given the opportunity to get their project produced as a pilot with Cartoon Network Africa, which will then premiere on Cartoon Network Africa and its digital platforms in 2019,” a statement from the animation TV company said.