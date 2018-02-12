Home > Business Insider > Tech >

boardX is creating a marketplace for students in Nigeria

Tech Review boardX is creating a marketplace for students in Nigeria

  • Published:

The site is meant for every student related from books to their accommodation need.

boardX is creating a marketplace for students in Nigeria play

boardX is bring all markets around campuses close to students in Nigeria.

(StudentWorldOnline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian e-commerce environment is currently on the downturn, but boardX is beating all odds to create an online marketplace for students to meet their basic needs.

boardX is a classified ads site where students buy and sell goods and services just like Jumia, Kongo, OLX, jiji.ng among others. However, the site is only for student-related goods and services.

boardX is creating a marketplace for students in Nigeria play

boardX is creating a marketplace for students in Nigeria

(boardX)

Students and parent can visit the site to search for accommodation at a locality close to all tertiary institution campuses in Nigeria.

The site was launched in October 2017, and its services are provided to student and public at no cost.

How boardX works

boardX is creating a marketplace for students in Nigeria play

How boardX works.

(boardX)

There are four main operational activities on the sites. These activities are;

  1. Post an Ad (Seller)

  2. Find an Item (Buyers)

  3. Contact seller

  4. Make transactions

Top 3

1 Tech Why we are closing our Nigeria office - OLXbullet
2 Tech The couple that paid $90,000 for a private street in San...bullet
3 Tech Everything the Queen eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Tech The next version of Android will reportedly be designed to support notches — just like the iPhone X (GOOG, AAPL)
null
Tech Trump's iPhone doesn't have a web browser (AAPL)
Tilen Bartol of Slovenia trains at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Tech Why ski jumpers hold their skis in a V shape
YouTube star Logan Paul.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, AMZN, NVDA)