boardX is creating a marketplace for students in Nigeria

Nigerian e-commerce environment is currently on the downturn, but boardX is beating all odds to create an online marketplace for students to meet their basic needs.

boardX is a classified ads site where students buy and sell goods and services just like Jumia, Kongo, OLX, jiji.ng among others. However, the site is only for student-related goods and services.

Students and parent can visit the site to search for accommodation at a locality close to all tertiary institution campuses in Nigeria.

The site was launched in October 2017, and its services are provided to student and public at no cost.

How boardX works

There are four main operational activities on the sites. These activities are;