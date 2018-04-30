Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'Avengers: Infinity War' had a record-breaking Sunday that pushed it even further into the No. 1 spot for all-time opening (DIS)

Disney's final box office numbers are in and "Avengers: Infinity War" took in even more than its estimated record-breaking $250 million opening weekend box office.

(Marvel Studios/Disney)
  • "Avengers: Infinity War" did better than its $250 million record-breaking weekend estimates.
  • Disney reports the official weekend numbers for the movie at $258.2 million.
  • That includes a record-breaking $69.2 million Sunday take.


Things just keep getting better for “Avengers: Infinity War.

After Disney released estimates on Sunday that its latest movie from Marvel Studios took in $250 million to become the biggest opening weekend movie of all time domestically, it looks like the studio was being modest.

Final numbers posted on Monday indicate that the movie took in $258.2 million, according to boxofficepro.com. It was helped by a record-breaking Sunday take of $69.2 million.

And with the movie taking in $382.7 million overseas, its global weekend opening is at an astounding $640.9 million.

The Sunday performance by “Infinity War” domestically tops the previous record holder, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which had $60.5 million.

