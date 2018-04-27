Apple iTunes finally comes to the Windows app store after a year-long wait (MSFT, AAPL)

news

The iTunes app is now available on the Windows Store, a year after it was first announced to be coming.

It's a full version of iTunes, including iPhone syncing and Apple Music.

It comes as Microsoft promotes "S Mode," a streamlined version of Windows 10 that can only run apps from the Windows Store.

The app joins the ranks of Spotify and Pandora, both of which have been available on the Microsoft Store for a while now.

Apple iTunes is now available to download from the Microsoft Windows Store, after a year-long wait.

It's a full-fledged version of iTunes, including the ability to sync an iPhone, and the Apple Music streaming service.

At Microsoft Build 2017, its developer conference held almost exactly a year ago, the software giant announced that iTunes would be coming to the store by the end of the year.

It was a big win for Microsoft, which was promoting Windows 10 S — a version of the operating system, aimed at schools, that can only run apps downloaded from the Windows Store. The end of the year came and went with no iTunes on the Windows Store, and Windows 10 S gave way to "S Mode" in Windows 10.

Still, Microsoft says that "S Mode" is still a priority, especially for students, and finally being able to offer iTunes should make it an easier sell.

The release of the iTunes app comes 10 months after the Spotify app was released on the Microsoft Store, giving the streaming service's 140 million active users an outlet to stream Spotify's content on Windows devices. Pandora, another streaming music service, has also been available for Windows users on the Microsoft Store for a while now.