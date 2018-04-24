Apple has a warning for customers in its newest iOS update: Don't use third parties to repair iPhones and iPads

news

Apple released iOS 11.3.1 on Tuesday, which claims to fix unresponsive touchscreen behavior experienced by iPhone 8 units.

Apple says some iPhone 8 touchscreens had become responsive after the previous iOS 11.3 update because they were serviced by third parties.

Apple's release notes warns users against taking their phones into third-party repair shops that use "non-genuine replacement displays."

iOS 11.3 was originally released late last month. Notably, it implemented a feature that allowed users to turn off the ability to slow down iPhone performance when battery levels are low.