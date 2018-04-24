Amazon expands Alexa's presence in the car and home (AMZN)

news

Amazon’s two-part strategy to establish itself as an integral player in the lives of connected consumers got a pair of updates over the past week, as reports surfaced on Amazon’s efforts to expand Alexa’s presence in the car and further establish itself as a leader in the connected home.

The first part of Amazon’s effort focuses on increasing uptake of Alexa outside the home as part of its “Alexa Everywhere” strategy. The other is developing new technologies and platforms to dominate digital time within the home, as the consumer IoT proliferates.

Here are the latest updates to Amazon’s two-pronged approach:

Amazon is bringing Echo speakers into connected cars. Amazon is testing a series of Echo devices purpose-built for connected cars in India, and plans to roll them out globally in the year ahead, Factor Daily reports. These in-car Echo speakers are expected to take aim at infotainment centers, though Amazon has also been working to implement voice control supported by Alexa in a series of partnerships with automakers. Additionally, Amazon teamed up with Brewster Ambulance Service to bring Echo Dots into emergency vehicles to assist ambulance personnel in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

For in-home dominance, Amazon is reportedly building domestic robots. Amazon's Lab126, which incubates new products and services like Echo speakers, is reportedly developing smart robots equipped with cameras and computer vision software that will enable them to drive around homes, according to Bloomberg. The domestic robots, which are codenamed Vesta and could launch as soon as 2019, may include native Alexa integration. Bloomberg speculates that the robots will serve as a "mobile Alexa," accompanying customers in their home where Echo devices aren't located. The rumored robots could be part of a larger effort to maintain Alexa's dominance in the home; Amazon already holds 52% of the global smart speaker market, but it's facing increased competition. A new product form factor, like home robots, could disrupt Alexa's hold if a competitor created a voice-assistant-infused robot ahead of Amazon.

Amazon is trying to infuse Alexa into as many devices as possible to stay ahead of the growing trend of ubiquitous computing. Ubiquitous computing is the idea of embedding computational capability into everyday objects, allowing them to communicate, and in turn, reduce the end user’s need to interact with computers. In this way, Alexa remains at the heart of the consumer’s journey — from the home, to the car, and then in smartphones when leaving the car. This bodes well for Amazon, as an increased dependence on Alexa and Echo speakers could help the company sustain its early lead in the smart speaker market and its leading position in the smart home space.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

The market for smart speakers and voice platforms is expanding rapidly. The installed base of smart speakers and the volume of voice apps that can be accessed on them each saw significant gains in 2017. But the new format and the emerging voice ecosystems that are making their way into smart speaker-equipped homes is so far failing to align with consumer needs.

Voice app development is a virtuous cycle with several broken components. The addressable consumer market is expanding, which is prompting more brands and developers to developer voice apps, but the ability to monetize and iterate those voice apps is limited, which could inhibit voice app growth.

Monetization is only one broken component of the voice app ecosystem. Discoverability and user retention are equally problematic for voice app development.

While the two major voice app ecosystems — Amazon's and Google's — have some Band-Aid solutions and workarounds, their options for improving monetization, discoverability, and retention for voice apps are currently limited.

There are some strategies that developers and brands can employ in the near term ahead of more robust tools and solutions.

