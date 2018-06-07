Nigerian tech leaders join other players to discuss and explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and the global tech world.
Business and tech leader gather to discuss and explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and other players in the global tech world.
Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa highlights Nigerian tech players at the conference
Afrobytes 2018, an annual international tech conference has kicked off in Paris, France with business and technology leaders, investors, and policy experts in African tech startups in attendance.
They will gather for two days, Thursday and Friday, June 7 to 8, 2018 to discuss and explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and other players in the global tech world.
The two-day event was designed as an accelerator of growth and innovation between Europe, Africa and beyond.
Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa highlights Nigerian tech players at the conference.
1. LEONARD STIEGELER
General Manager - Ringier Africa AG – Nigeria
Ringier Africa operates the leading classified and media groups in sub-Saharan Africa with operations in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda.
2. Gossy Ukanwoke
Founder - Beni American University and President - EduTech – NIGERIA
Ukanwoke founded Beni American University (BAU), Nigeria's first private online university in 2012 at the age of 23.
He is also the founder of EduTech, a technology company that focused on helping African traditional universities take their on-campus degree programs online through the implementation of the very best of technology, process management, recruitment, admissions and advisory.
3. HAROLD OKWA
Founder - Jetseta
Okwa is a Nigerian entrepreneur who founded Jetseta, a company that offers simplified and affordable access to air and helicopter shuttle services, using a mobile app that connects travellers directly to airlines at attractive rates worldwide, live. He is also the founder of Vestates, a luxury real estate agency based in Abuja.
3. NIKHIL PATEL
CCO - Iroko
Nikhil is the Chief Commercial Officer for Iroko and has over 18 years of global experience in TMT (Telecom, Media & Tech) across Africa, Europe, Asia, & USA.
He has lived in Africa, having travelled & done business in over 30 countries on the continent.
Also READ: What to expect at the 2018 Afrobytes tech conference
4. ALEXANDRA NOVITSKE
Principal Investment Officer, Africa at Singularity Investments
5. ADEWALE YUSUF
CEO - Techpoint.ng
6. ADE ADEFEKO
Vice President Corporate and Government Relations, Olam International
7. TATIANA MOUSSALLI
CEO - Wazobia TV & Wazobia MAX TV
8. JUDITH OKONKWO
Technology Evangelist & Founder - Imisi 3D