Afrobytes 2018, an annual international tech conference has kicked off in Paris, France with business and technology leaders, investors, and policy experts in African tech startups in attendance.

They will gather for two days, Thursday and Friday, June 7 to 8, 2018 to discuss and explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and other players in the global tech world.

The two-day event was designed as an accelerator of growth and innovation between Europe, Africa and beyond.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa highlights Nigerian tech players at the conference.

1. LEONARD STIEGELER

General Manager - Ringier Africa AG – Nigeria

Ringier Africa operates the leading classified and media groups in sub-Saharan Africa with operations in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda.

2. Gossy Ukanwoke

Founder - Beni American University and President - EduTech – NIGERIA

Ukanwoke founded Beni American University (BAU), Nigeria's first private online university in 2012 at the age of 23.

He is also the founder of EduTech, a technology company that focused on helping African traditional universities take their on-campus degree programs online through the implementation of the very best of technology, process management, recruitment, admissions and advisory.

3. HAROLD OKWA

Founder - Jetseta

Okwa is a Nigerian entrepreneur who founded Jetseta, a company that offers simplified and affordable access to air and helicopter shuttle services, using a mobile app that connects travellers directly to airlines at attractive rates worldwide, live. He is also the founder of Vestates, a luxury real estate agency based in Abuja.

3. NIKHIL PATEL

CCO - Iroko

Nikhil is the Chief Commercial Officer for Iroko and has over 18 years of global experience in TMT (Telecom, Media & Tech) across Africa, Europe, Asia, & USA.

He has lived in Africa, having travelled & done business in over 30 countries on the continent.

Others are:

4. ALEXANDRA NOVITSKE

Principal Investment Officer, Africa at Singularity Investments

5. ADEWALE YUSUF

CEO - Techpoint.ng

6. ADE ADEFEKO

Vice President Corporate and Government Relations, Olam International

7. TATIANA MOUSSALLI

CEO - Wazobia TV & Wazobia MAX TV

8. JUDITH OKONKWO

Technology Evangelist & Founder - Imisi 3D