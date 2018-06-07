Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Afrobytes 2018 kicks off, here are Nigerian tech leaders at the event

Tech As Afrobytes 2018 kicks off in Paris, here are the Nigerian tech leaders at the event

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nigerian tech leaders join other players to discuss and explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and the global tech world.

As Afrobytes 2018 kicks off in Paris, here are the Nigerian tech leaders at the event play As Afrobytes 2018 kicks off in Paris, here are the Nigerian tech leaders at the event (Afrobytes 2018 panelist)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • Afrobytes 2018, an annual international tech conference has kicked off in Paris.

  • Business and tech leader gather to discuss and explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and other players in the global tech world.

  • Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa highlights Nigerian tech players at the conference

Afrobytes 2018, an annual international tech conference has kicked off in Paris, France with business and technology leaders, investors, and policy experts in African tech startups in attendance.

They will gather for two days, Thursday and Friday, June 7  to 8, 2018 to discuss and explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and other players in the global tech world.

The two-day event was designed as an accelerator of growth and innovation between Europe, Africa and beyond.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa highlights Nigerian tech players at the conference.

1. LEONARD STIEGELER

General Manager - Ringier Africa AG – Nigeria

Ringier Africa operates the leading classified and media groups in sub-Saharan Africa with operations in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda.

2. Gossy Ukanwoke

Founder - Beni American University and President - EduTech – NIGERIA

Ukanwoke founded Beni American University (BAU), Nigeria's first private online university in 2012 at the age of 23.

He is also the founder of EduTech, a technology company that focused on helping African traditional universities take their on-campus degree programs online through the implementation of the very best of technology, process management, recruitment, admissions and advisory.

3. HAROLD OKWA

Founder - Jetseta

Okwa is a Nigerian entrepreneur who founded Jetseta, a company that offers simplified and affordable access to air and helicopter shuttle services, using a mobile app that connects travellers directly to airlines at attractive rates worldwide, live. He is also the founder of Vestates, a luxury real estate agency based in Abuja.

3. NIKHIL PATEL

CCO - Iroko

Nikhil is the Chief Commercial Officer for Iroko and has over 18 years of global experience in TMT (Telecom, Media & Tech) across Africa, Europe, Asia, & USA.

He has lived in Africa, having travelled & done business in over 30 countries on the continent. 

Also READ: What to expect at the 2018 Afrobytes tech conference

Others are:

4. ALEXANDRA NOVITSKE

Principal Investment Officer, Africa at Singularity Investments

5. ADEWALE YUSUF

CEO - Techpoint.ng

6. ADE ADEFEKO

Vice President Corporate and Government Relations, Olam International

7. TATIANA MOUSSALLI

CEO - Wazobia TV & Wazobia MAX TV

8. JUDITH OKONKWO

Technology Evangelist & Founder - Imisi 3D

Top 3

1 Tech Photos from deadly Guatemala volcano show area totally covered in...bullet
2 Tech Glo and 9mobile lose big as Nigeria’s mobile internet figures hit...bullet
3 Tech The 8 Marvel movies you should watch before 'Infinity War'bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, discusses one of the new features in Siri, Apple's voice assistant, at the company's WWDC developer conference on Monday.
Tech Apple is overhauling Siri — and the voice assistant may finally catch up with Amazon's Alexa (AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN)
You might soon be able to post hour-long videos on Instagram
Tech You might soon be able to post hour-long videos on Instagram
null
Tech The number of electric cars on the road has more than doubled over the last three years
What to expect at the 2018 Afrobytes tech conference
Tech What to expect at the 2018 Afrobytes tech conference