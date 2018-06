news

Microsoft announced "Halo Infinite" on Sunday afternoon.

"Halo Infinite" is a new Xbox One game starring the supersoldier Master Chief.

A brief teaser of the game showed what looked to be Earth.



A new "Halo" game was announced on Sunday afternoon: "Halo Infinite" is a new game for the Xbox One.

A brief teaser was shown, which depicted returning supersoldier Master Chief on what looks like Earth.

The teaser also shows a Warthog, the beloved offroad vehicle from previous "Halo" games, as well as a quartet of people.

Take a look:

Developing...