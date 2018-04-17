5 reasons you should buy Apple’s $30 earbuds instead of the $160 AirPods (AAPL)

news

Apple's wireless earbuds, called AirPods, are one of my favorite gadgets right now — and one of my favorite Apple products ever.

That said, AirPods are not for everyone.

Here are 5 reasons you should consider Apple's wired $30 EarPods instead of the company's $160 AirPods:

1. The price is right with EarPods.

EarPods cost $30.

AirPods cost $160.

2. Music playback is more limited with AirPods.

Apple's wired EarPods have physical controls on the wires that let you play or pause your music, and control the volume, but they can also fast-forward songs (double-tap center button and long-press the second tap), rewind songs (tap three times with a long-press on the third tap), skip songs (double tapping), or go to the previous song (triple tapping).

AirPods have fewer functions than EarPods have — you can't fast forward or rewind songs with AirPods — and you can only select two of the four available functions at a time. You can assign one AirPod to control play/pause, and have another AirPod skip to the next track, but that means you won't be able to go to the previous track, or use Siri.

3. EarPods are much more stylish than AirPods. These are EarPods.

These are AirPods.

Any questions?

5. EarPods never need to be recharged.

EarPods require no power, just an available headphone jack to work (or Lightning port, if you own an iPhone 7).

AirPods last about five hours, and come with a carrying case that will give you up to 24 additional hours of listening time. After that, music time is over until the next time you can recharge.

5. It's more costly if your AirPods get lost or damaged, compared to EarPods.

If you lose your wired Apple earbuds, you’ll have to buy another pair for $30 — but there's a good chance you might have an extra pair lying around, if you've ever bought other Apple products like iPods, iPhones, and iPads.

If you lose your AirPods, it's a more costly endeavor. Apple says you’ll need to buy a new pair, “just like any other Apple product.” Losing the case, or a single AirPod, will cost you $89. Battery issues with AirPods or the charging case will cost you $65. It's cheaper to just buy a pair of EarPods, at that point.

In general, Apple has a ton of great alternatives to some of its most popular products.