5 reasons African start-ups fail to scale

Tech start-ups in Africa are recently finding it hard to scale their business operations, and experts from Google have identified 5 reasons for this situation.

These reasons were given by Google during the launch of its ongoing Global Accelerator and Launchpad Programme in San Francisco, United States on Wednesday, February 7. The tech giant said lack of product scalability and poor mentorship continue to pose the greatest limitations to the growth of start-ups and small businesses in Africa.

Other factors include access to finances, connectivity, market size, and changing consumer needs.

Google’s Product Manager Or Zelig said about these factors and how trigger failure of most start-ups in Africa.

“… being a startup could be very challenging, especially when funding products differentiation, the culture of the country, and company to be considered.”

As a result, he advised that startups must be dynamic and needed to change the way people consume products and services. Also, creating a business that does not have qualities that can change consumption patterns is a problem.

Or Zelig said these identified challenges are among reasons the program was created to help startups, especially from the technology ecosystem.

“Launch Pad is Google’s global acceleration initiative. We use it to help startups build good companies and match them with the best companies globally,” he stated.

Google also mentioned that startups from emerging markets such as Nigeria are the next target of the company. Especially those that will enhance reaching the next billion.