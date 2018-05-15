5 days after joining Twitter, Otedola warns impersonators

news

Femi Otedola has sent out a warning to impersonators barely five days after joining popular social media platform, Twitter.

In his tweet on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at about 8 am, Otedola narrated how he blocked an impersonator, who tried cloning his account.

Otedola called the attention of followers and the general public to impersonators, who may try to leverage on his Twitter handle and profile to swindle unsuspecting people.

“Please beware of impersonators that may try to leverage on my profile. My handle is @realFemiOtedola using the small letter for "L" in real. I just blocked an impersonator that used the capital letter for "i" in real which, when put side by side, look identical. Please beware,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, May 14, 2018, Otedola was warmly welcomed to Twitter by Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote.

“Please welcome my friend @realFemiOtedola to twitter #Welcome,” Dangote had tweeted.

Otedola replied his tweet saying: “Thank you, my friend, mentor and greatest entrepreneur that has come out of Africa. #Ote$”

The Forte Oil chairman joined Twitter on May 11, 2018 months after joining Instagram where he had consistently posted pictures of his activities.