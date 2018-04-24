13 cars we can't wait to see at the Beijing Auto Show

news

The Beijing Auto Show caps off the 2017-2018 show season for the car industry.

The show will feature debuts from a variety of brands including BMW, Buick, Infiniti, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, Nissan, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

The show will also feature a heavy dose of electric mobility.

The 2018 Beijing Auto Show will be open to the public from April 29 to May 4.

China is rising.

There are few segments of the global economy where this is more evident than the auto industry. For more car makers, China is the most important market in the world. The Middle Kingdom's new-found wealth and 1.5 billion strong population have helped create a booming car market. Not even economic uncertainty, environmental challenges, and overburdened infrastructure can put a damper on this party.

This is why the Beijing Auto Show will serve as the capstone to the 2017-2018 auto show season.

Beijing 2018 will feature a solid mix of futuristic concepts and daily drivers from a variety of brands like BMW, Buick, Infiniti, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, Nissan, Volkswagen, Volvo, and Polestar. Electric vehicles will be out in force in light of China's new focus on non-internal combustion mobility.

The 2018 Beijing Auto Show will be open to the public from April 29 to May 4 at the China International Exhibition Center.

Two decades ago, China saved Buick from the GM scrap heap. Now, it's one of the country's most popular entry-level luxury brands. In Beijing, the Buick Enspire will make its global debut. The Enspire is all-electric crossover concept with 370 miles of range.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept is also making its global debut in Beijing. As its name suggests, this 750 horsepower Maybach crossover is designed to be the last word in all-electric luxury.

But if you want a Mercedes you can buy at the showroom, look no further than the new long wheelbase A-Class sedan. The Chinese-built A Class L, which is another Beijing Auto Show world debut, will feature extra legroom and is intended to be more attractive to the chauffeur-driven set.

Lexus is also expected to launch its long-awaited seventh generation ES luxury sedan.

Infiniti announced that it will launch an all-new electric vehicle platform that will be built in China.

Volvo is set to debut its new S90 Ambience Concept. On the outside, it looks like a run-of-the-mill S90.

But on the inside, it's a full-on luxury limo complete customizable ceiling themes like the Northern Lights.

Polestar, Volvo's performance off-shoot, will show off its Polestar 1 high-performance EV at the show.

Volkswagen has long been one of the most dominant automakers in China. In Beijing, VW will show off a new version of its hot-selling China-only Lavida sedan and....

.... A new Touareg SUV.

Nissan will show off its Chinese designed and built Terra SUV.

BMW's new 405 horsepower M2 Competition will make its world in Beijing.

While the X4 crossover will make its Asian debut.

McLaren's Senna hypercar will make its China debut at the show.