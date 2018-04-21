Home > Business Insider > Tech >

1 out of 5 US homes with wifi now have a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo

Smart speakers have been a hot ticket item in recent years. Products by Amazon, Google and Apple, which allow consumers to play music, order food and get news just by talking to the device, have already experienced a surprisingly strong adoption in the US market.

This chart by Statista which is based on comScore data, shows that 20% of homeowners with wifi have at least one active smart speaker. That percentage will be inching up as well, if the past few months are any indication of the device's steadily increasing adoption rate.

