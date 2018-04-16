We tried Shake Shack's new veggie burger — here's the verdict (SHAK)

news

Shake Shack is testing a new veggie burger in three cities.

This is Shake Shack's first vegan-friendly burger.

We tried the burger and while it tastes nothing like the chain's classic Shack Burger, we were impressed nonetheless.

Shake Shack is known for one thing: burgers. Shack Burger, Shack Stack, Smoke Shack — beef is the chain's primary concern.

But as vegetarians and vegans make up an increasing proportion of customers, the demand for meat-free burgers also grows. Starting this Thursday, April 19, Shake Shack is debuting a new $7.29 veggie burger test item at select locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Austin.

We got a sneak peek and a chance to eat this veggie treat — and we were shocked by the results.

The "Veggie Shack" is made with black beans, brown rice, and roasted beets and is topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and a vegan mustard mayo.

If you want a vegan-friendly version, just order it without cheese and ask for the gluten-free bun.

The patty itself avoids two of the biggest issues of veggie burgers: mushiness and dryness. Shake Shack manages to replicate the crisp char of a grilled burger by adding a textural grain coating.

Each bite is crisp and fresh — the raw white onions and pickles add a bright and crunchy note to the savory, bean-based patty. This burger doesn't try to be a hamburger, and that's its greatest strength. It embraces the texture and flavors of the patty's ingredients.

This is a rare veggie burger — no pun intended. Despite Shake Shack's beefy bona fides, the veggie goodness of this burger shines through. It's satisfying, but not overwhelming. In our opinion, it's far superior to the very rich and decadent Shroomburger, which is currently the only vegetarian burger option that's available at all Shake Shacks.

Right now, the Veggie Shack is only in tests, and executives didn't comment on any further rollout plans. But hopefully it will be coming to Shake Shacks everywhere to vegetarians' delight.