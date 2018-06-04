This sector has huge employment potentials in Nigeria

news

The services sector is the largest sector in the economy, with its share of GDP rising from 54.1% in 2010 to 56.9% in 2017.

PwC analysis shows that a 1% increase in services growth led to 0.5% increase in employment.

PwC Nigeria says despite the remarkable growth recorded in Nigeria’s services sector, there is ample room for improvement.

To reduce unemployment and diversify exports, Nigeria needs to boost investment in the expansion of the services sector as it has the potential to generate employment for its population, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria said in its latest report.

The PWC report titled “Structural transformation and jobless growth in Nigeria” says while industrialisation in most advanced countries followed a three-stage process of agriculture, industry, and services, Nigeria has tended to develop along the line of India, where structural changes boosted growth and employment through the expansion of high productivity activities within the services sector, particularly, Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing services.

PWC, an international professional services provider, said employment elasticity in the Nigerian economy is highest in the services sector.

Although the sector accounts for the largest proportion of employment at 57.4%, employment growth in the sector has been less than proportionate to its average annual real GDP growth of 7.8% recorded between 2010 and 2014.

PwC analysis

Services sector jobs require a wide range of skills from artisans in traditional services, to ICT experts in modern services. These jobs are in telecommunication, hospitality industry/tourism, mass media, consulting, financial and investment management among others.

PwC Nigeria says despite the remarkable growth recorded in Nigeria’s services sector, there is ample room for improvement considering the progress countries like India have made in “modern and highly productive service sub-sectors, such as IT-BPO offshoring, telecommunications, real estate, and financial services.

The world second richest man, Bill Gates, at his last visit to Nigeria in march 2018, advised the government to maximise the nation's greatest resource, which is the Nigerian people, saying the country will only thrive when every citizen is able to thrive.

He said to anchor the Nigerian economy over the long term, investments in infrastructure and competitiveness must go hand in hand with investments in people.