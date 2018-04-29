This Nigerian sued Ethiad airline for trauma, losses and won

news

Jideofor sued Ethiad Airline for loss because the airline refused to airlift himself and his family even after paying for seat tickets.

The judge ruled in favour of Jideofor after four years of a legal battle with Ethiad airline.

A Nigerian man, Ebosie Jideofor John had sued Etihad Airways for trauma and losses he suffered when the airline refused to airlift himself and his family and won.

Jideofor, who was represented by Pius E Sodjie and Pekun Sowole of Jurislaw Chambers, won the case after four years of instituting the case.

His story

Jideofor had alleged that he purchased four economy class tickets for his family members namely Ms Sylvia U Obichie, Amaka Fingesi, Taribo Fingesi and Zoila Fingesi for a trip from Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos to Abu Dhabi International Airport on May 15, 2014, on flight EY 0674. Ebosie bought the four e-tickets using his credit card.

Due to no fault of Ebosie, his credit card could not be verified by the airline at its Victoria Island, Lagos office due to network failure and he made available coloured photocopy of his credit card and his driver’s license to ensure his family members were able to make the trip but they were denied boarding by staff of the airline but told to return the following day, May 16, 2014.

The plaintiffs eventually boarded the plane on the new date given but were yet unable to make the flight as it was cancelled due to engine failure. Jideofor and his family later settled for buying tickets and boarded another airline to make their planned holiday on that same day of May 16, 2014.

His prayers

Jideofor sued Etihad Airline for trauma, losses, and damages since it is the general rule that a carrier or an airline liabilities to its passengers or customers could arise as a result of:

a) Injury sustained on board an aircraft or

b) Death arising from the case of a journey or

c) Damage or loss of goods or

d) Delayed or denied board or

e) Infractions in the case of preparing for or the actual conduct of flight operation under the aviation law.

Justice Hadiza Shagari's verdict

In her judgment, Justice Hadiza R Shagari ruled in favour of the plaintiffs and charged Etihad Airline.

The honourbale judge said: “It is in my view to state that the defendant airline is guilty of willful misconduct….. I grant the claims of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th plaintiffs for a full refund of their defendant airline tickets with interest at 16% rate as it was decided in the case of Farasco Nigeria Limited & Anor Vs Peterson Zochionis Industries Plc (2010) LPELR 4142 CA. Per Tine Tur JCA stated that the principle of interest is that it’s not a compensation for damages caused by the defendants but for being kept out of money which ought to have been paid all this while for services not rendered."