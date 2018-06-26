news

Dangote Sugar Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp Plc) and Linkage Assurance have announced the appointment of new directors.

The companies made this known in a statement made available on Nigerian Stock Exchange website this week.

Profiles of the new directors:

1. Nestle Nigeria Plc: Remy Ejei as the new Market Head of Central and West Africa Region

The company announced changes to the board of directors effective July 1, 2018.

The Board has appointed Remy Ejei as a non-director of Nestle Nigeria Plc with effect from July 1, 2018.

Ejei is French and currently the Market Head of Southern Africa region. He has led the successful transformation of Southern Africa Region since his appointment in 2016.

He will take up the role of Market Head of Nestle Central and West Africa Region. He earlier worked in the region from 2002 to 2005 leading daily category, and then working as Commercial Manager for Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo and Benin. He later worked as an Assistant Regional Manager in the zone, supporting all African countries for four years. Ejel's other experience includes assignments as Country Manager in Oman and Saudi Arabia, and as Business Executive Manager, Confectionery for Nestle Middle East.

He will replace Kais Marzouki, who will now take up the role of Market Head Philippines in view of his relocation from Ghana to Philippines in June 2018.

2. Engr. Abdullahi Sule as New GMD for Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

The Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery has appointed Engr. Abdullahi Sule as the substantive Group Managing Director of the company.

His appointment was announced in a statement made available to investing public on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Engr. Sule has over 30 years' experience in the oil and Gas sector, Steel production, machine Shop operations and the Sugar industry, both in Nigeria and the United States. He holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and a master's degree in Industrial Technology from Indiana State University.

He joined Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc in 2007 as Managing Director, and later the Country Director of Fairport Process Equipment UK; prior to his re-joining Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, as the MD/CEO in December 2011, a position he held until his appointment as the Deputy Group Managing Director of Dangote Sugar in November 2013, and Ag. Group Managing Director in the year 2015.

3. Daniel Braie as the new Acting Managing Director - Linkage Assurance Plc

Daniel Braie has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Moses Omoroegbe, the company's secretary said the appointment of Braie followed an emergency meeting by the Board of Directors held on June 21, 2018.

Braie will be in charge of the management of the company pending the appointment and confirmation of substantive Managing Director.

4. Owen Omogiafo new Executive Director of Transcorp Plc

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Owen Omogiafo as an Executive Director with effect from July 1, 2018.

Omogiafo has a Bachelor degree in Social and Anthropology from the University of Benin and an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She is also a certified Change Manager and a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, UK.

Prior to her appointment, Omogiafo was the Chief Operating Officer of the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Her work experience includes Director of Human Resources, Chief of Staff, HR Advisor to the GMD/CEO at UBA and as an Organisation and Human Performance Consultant at Accenture.

5. Japaul Oil Plc announced three new appointments

The board of Japaul Oil Plc has approved the appointment of three new executive directors.

The new directors are:

Hon. Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir as a Non-Executive Director

Kingsley Uyokpeyi as Acting Executive Director, Operations

Funmi Omodamori as Acting Executive Director, Finance & Planning.

