Nigeria has given approval to 22 companies to take over the distribution and installation of prepaid metres to close metering gap and encourages the development of independent and competitive meter services in the electricity industry.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission introduced Metre Asset Provider (MAP) on April 3, 2018, to investors on financing mass metering plan which is expected to ensure that electricity customers only pay for what they actually consume.
The MAP regulation mandates electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to engage meter assets providers who will fund the purchase, installation and replacement of meters to help meet DisCos’ metering obligations to their customers.
Usman Abba-Arabi, NERC’s general manager, public affairs, in a statement issued on Thursday, May 24, 2018, said ‘No Objection’ qualifies intending investors to participate in the meter procurement process in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).
“This is to ensure that all electricity customers are metered thereby reducing incidences of estimated electricity billing to the barest minimum,” Abba-Arabi said.
The commission said it conducted due diligence on the 22 companies documents before granting approval.
1. Huawei Technology Company Nigeria Ltd
2. Bilview Energy Ltd
3. Chintech Electro Nigeria Ltd
4. Holley Metering Ltd
5. MEMCOL
6. Meron Nigeria Ltd
7. Integrated Power
8. MBH Power
9. Trimani Engineering
10. Sapropel Energy Resources
11. Megawatt Distribution International
12. Unistar Hi-Tech Systems
13. Imperial Infrastructure Development Company
14. Ratio Consulting
15. Protogy Global Services
16. Paktim Metering
17. Sabrud Consortium
18. Tinuten Nigeria Limited
19. BTS Power
20. Cresthill Energy
21. Kayz Consortium
22. CIG Metering Assets
In March 2018, the Nigeria lawmakers decried excessive electricity charges and planned to meet with Community Development Associations (CDAs) in different geopolitical zones in the course of its Ad Hoc Committee assignment, to discuss ways curb excessive electricity charges.
Hon. Ajibola Famurewa (Osun-APC) made the assertion at the inaugural meeting of the Ad-hoc committee on electricity, said excessive electricity charges were being levied on consumers by distribution companies (Discos).
He said that majority of Nigerians were suffering under the arbitrary charges for electricity from the distribution companies.