Nigeria has given approval to 22 companies to take over the distribution and installation of prepaid metres to close metering gap and encourages the development of independent and competitive meter services in the electricity industry.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission introduced Metre Asset Provider (MAP) on April 3, 2018, to investors on financing mass metering plan which is expected to ensure that electricity customers only pay for what they actually consume.

The MAP regulation mandates electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to engage meter assets providers who will fund the purchase, installation and replacement of meters to help meet DisCos’ metering obligations to their customers.

Usman Abba-Arabi, NERC’s general manager, public affairs, in a statement issued on Thursday, May 24, 2018, said ‘No Objection’ qualifies intending investors to participate in the meter procurement process in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“This is to ensure that all electricity customers are metered thereby reducing incidences of estimated electricity billing to the barest minimum,” Abba-Arabi said.

How did the 22 companies emerge?

The commission said it conducted due diligence on the 22 companies documents before granting approval.

Here are the firms that got approval

1. Huawei Technology Company Nigeria Ltd

2. Bilview Energy Ltd

3. Chintech Electro Nigeria Ltd

4. Holley Metering Ltd

5. MEMCOL

6. Meron Nigeria Ltd

7. Integrated Power

8. MBH Power

9. Trimani Engineering

10. Sapropel Energy Resources

11. Megawatt Distribution International

12. Unistar Hi-Tech Systems

13. Imperial Infrastructure Development Company

14. Ratio Consulting

15. Protogy Global Services

16. Paktim Metering

17. Sabrud Consortium

18. Tinuten Nigeria Limited

19. BTS Power

20. Cresthill Energy

21. Kayz Consortium

22. CIG Metering Assets

In March 2018, the Nigeria lawmakers decried excessive electricity charges and planned to meet with Community Development Associations (CDAs) in different geopolitical zones in the course of its Ad Hoc Committee assignment, to discuss ways curb excessive electricity charges.

Hon. Ajibola Famurewa (Osun-APC) made the assertion at the inaugural meeting of the Ad-hoc committee on electricity, said excessive electricity charges were being levied on consumers by distribution companies (Discos).

He said that majority of Nigerians were suffering under the arbitrary charges for electricity from the distribution companies.