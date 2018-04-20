news

KPMG Nigeria, a professional service company, has identified ten key risks that Executives believe will impact their organisations over the next two (2) years.

The key business risks contained in the Risk Management survey of KPMG Nigeria, titled: "Top Ten Business Risks 2018/2019," was released on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

The key risks are likely to affect businesses in the consumer and industrial markets, energy and natural resources, financial services and telecommunications sectors.

According to KPMG, a survey of 94 executives of multinationals, large sized public and private companies across various industries was conducted and ranked foreign exchange (forex) risk as the highest hurdle that might impact organisations over the next two years.

Tomi Adepoju, Partner in Risk Consulting, KPMG, said: “The nature of some of the highly rated risks, there is no doubt that some of our economic challenges, as a nation are multi-faceted and require strategic regulatory interventions.

“To this end, we enjoin policy makers, regulators and capital market operators to support the Nigerian Private Sector and Capital Market to continue to embrace carefully coordinated initiatives for sustainable economic growth.”

"We believe this report would be beneficial to the collective growth and development of our economy by bringing the key business risks within our business environment to the forefront."

Also READ: Fuel prices, recession and inflation are the biggest concern for African consumers

Here are 10 key risks likely to affect your business in the next 2 years, according to KPMG survey:

1. Foreign Exchange (forex) risk

2. Fiscal and monetary policy risk

3. Regulatory risk

4. Crude oil price risk

5. Brand and reputational risk

6. Customer attrition risk

7. Political risk

8. Liquidity risk,

9. Insecurity risk

10. Interest rate risk