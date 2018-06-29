There are the 100 best companies to work for in Africa

news

Opportunities to learn new skills, quality of healthcare provisions, leadership and opportunities for advancement are the key indicators of great employers.

Of 100 companies listed, the top five include the World Bank Group, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, African Development Bank and Microsoft.

Talent Agenda Series, Africa's human capital platform has released the list of 100 best companies to work for in Africa.

In its 2018 Careers in Africa Employer of Choice Survey, Nigeria LNG (largely owned by Nigeria's state oil firm, NNPC) is the only indigenous company on the list, maintaining 23rd position while Africa's richest man conglomerate, Dangote Group ranked the 59th best company to work with for Africa.

Alex Mugan, Managing Director of the Global Career Company and co-author of the survey while commenting on the ranking, said the top attraction driver this year is the opportunity to learn new skills unlike impact as the key driver last year.

“This is not a surprise. People are really interested in employers who develop them. They’re more interested in that within Africa than when you do comparative surveys elsewhere, with other examples around the globe.”

“So, it’s interesting to see that people investing in development is still an important factor for talent in Africa. Other things that have come to the fore this year include trusted senior leadership. It’s in the top three this year. That is where you are talking about leaders that listen; leaders that set a good ethical example; leaders that deliver the values of the business, and you can link that to people with interest in business with a purpose,” Mugan further indicated.

Over 20,000 African professionals answered questions about employee engagement and employment conditions. Opportunities to learn new skills, quality of healthcare provisions, leadership and opportunities for advancement emerged as key indicators of great employers.

Recently, Nigeria's jobs portal, Jobberman also released the list of 100 best companies to work for in Nigeria.

In the list, Andela Nigeria was rated first, United Bank for Africa, UBA, clinched the second position on the list followed by Courteville, an I.T Company based in Lagos, Union Bank and Access Bank emerged 4th and 5th companies respectively.

Others are MTN Nigeria on the 6th position followed by Guinness Nigeria, KPMG, PWC and Dangote as the 10th best company to company to work for in 2018.

