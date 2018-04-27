The third royal baby has a name — here's where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis got their names

news

Kate Middleton and Prince William's newborn son is named Louis Arthur Charles.

He will be referred to as Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Like his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George, his name holds a lot of meaning for the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new baby officially has a name.

The royal family is welcoming Louis Arthur Charles to their family.

Prince Louis is the third child of Kate Middleton — whose official styling is now Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. The new baby is fifth in line to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles of Wales, his father Prince William, his brother, Prince George of Cambridge, and his sister, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Like the names of his siblings, Louis' name is chock full of meaning for the royal family.

There hasn't ever been a King Louis of England — unless you count King Louis VIII's short stint back in 1216. It's a name more popularly associated with the French monarchy. But it is a Windsor family name. Louis Mountbatten, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, was the uncle of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and also the queen's second cousin. He was killed in a 1979 bombing.

Arthur was the middle name of Queen Elizabeth's father King George VI, and also the name of the legendary medieval king. And Charles is, of course, the name of Prince William's father — as well as two previous English kings.

Prince George, whose first name comes from Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, shares the middle name Louis with his baby brother, as well as the middle name Alexander, a masculine version of his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's, middle name.

Princess Charlotte gets her first name from two places: It's her aunt Pippa Middleton's middle name, and it's the feminine version of her grandfather, Prince Charles', first name. Her middle names, Elizabeth and Diana, have straightforward sources: her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother Princess Diana, Prince William's mother.