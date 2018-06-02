Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The most disproportionately high-paying job in every state

Strategy The most disproportionately high-paying job in every state

  Published: 2018-06-02

Some jobs are paid better in one part of the US than in other parts. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the job in each state that pays the highest relative to the typical national median salary.

Bartenders earn more in Hawaii than in most other states. play

Bartenders earn more in Hawaii than in most other states.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)
  • Some jobs are paid better in one part of the US than in other parts.
  • Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the job in each state that pays the highest relative to the typical national median salary for that job.
  • For instance, bartenders earn more in Hawaii than they do in most other states.

Some careers are more lucrative in one part of the US than another.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics program, Business Insider found the job in each state that pays the highest relative to the typical annual salary nationwide for that job. That is, we found the job with the highest percent difference between the median annual salary in a particular state and the national median salary.

Here's the most disproportionately high-paying job in every state, along with a brief description of what the job entails according to the Department of Labor's O*NET careers database where those descriptions are available:

Alabama: Driver/sales workers

Alabama: Driver/sales workers play

Alabama: Driver/sales workers

(AP)

Driver/sales workers drive a truck or other vehicle to sell or deliver goods.

Median income in-state: $31,710

Median income nationally: $24,040

Percent difference: 32%



Alaska: Security guards

Alaska: Security guards play

Alaska: Security guards

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Security guards patrol or monitor premises to prevent theft or violence.

Median income in-state: $43,260

Median income nationally: $26,900

Percent difference: 61%



Arizona: Motor vehicle operators, all other

Arizona: Motor vehicle operators, all other play

Arizona: Motor vehicle operators, all other

(David McNew/Getty Images)

They drive various types of motor vehicles.

Median income in-state: $37,340

Median income nationally: $26,640

Percent difference: 40%



Arkansas: Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Arkansas: Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic play

Arkansas: Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

(Reuters/Nicky Loh)

They operate machines that extrude metal or plastic into various shapes.

Median income in-state: $39,170

Median income nationally: $34,600

Percent difference: 13%



California: Legislators

California governor Jerry Brown. play

California governor Jerry Brown.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Legislators are elected by their constituents to write laws at the local, state, or federal level. One reason legislators in California are so highly paid compared to the national median is that certain states, like California, have full-time, highly-paid state legislators, while other state legislatures are only in session for a fraction of the year.

Median income in-state: $54,840

Median income nationally: $25,630

Percent difference: 114%



Colorado: Tax preparers

Colorado: Tax preparers play

Colorado: Tax preparers

(Getty Images / Justin Sullivan)

They prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

Median income in-state: $57,140

Median income nationally: $38,730

Percent difference: 48%



Connecticut: Child, family, and school social workers

Connecticut: Child, family, and school social workers play

Connecticut: Child, family, and school social workers

(BSIP/Contributor/Getty Images)

They provide social services and assistance to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and families.

Median income in-state: $68,780

Median income nationally: $44,380

Percent difference: 55%



Delaware: Sales managers

Delaware: Sales managers play

Delaware: Sales managers

(Shutterstock)

Sales managers plan or direct the actual distribution of a product or service to a customer.

Median income in-state: $169,670

Median income nationally: $121,060

Percent difference: 40%



Washington, DC: Reporters and correspondents

Washington, DC: Reporters and correspondents play

Washington, DC: Reporters and correspondents

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Reporters and correspondents gather facts and write stories for media outlets.

Median income in-state: $83,320

Median income nationally: $39,370

Percent difference: 112%



Florida: Legislators

Florida: Legislators play

Florida: Legislators

(Mark Wallheiser/AP Images)

Legislators are elected by their constituents to write laws at the local, state, or federal level.

Median income in-state: $41,800

Median income nationally: $25,630

Percent difference: 63%



Georgia: Health educators

Georgia: Health educators play

Georgia: Health educators

(University of the Fraser Valley/Flickr)

Health educators provide education programs that help people maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Median income in-state: $80,940

Median income nationally: $53,940

Percent difference: 50%



Hawaii: Bartenders

play

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)

Bartenders mix and serve drinks to patrons.

Median income in-state: $45,120

Median income nationally: $21,690

Percent difference: 108%



Idaho: Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

Idaho: Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood play

Idaho: Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

(Wikimedia Commons)

They operate equipment for sawing wood.

Median income in-state: $36,520

Median income nationally: $29,080

Percent difference: 26%



Illinois: Miscellaneous construction and related workers

Illinois: Miscellaneous construction and related workers play

Illinois: Miscellaneous construction and related workers

(Flickr / andrechinn)

Construction workers build and maintain structures.

Median income in-state: $84,230

Median income nationally: $38,040

Percent difference: 121%



Indiana: Engine and other machine assemblers

Indiana: Engine and other machine assemblers play

Indiana: Engine and other machine assemblers

(Chevrolet)

They construct, assemble, or rebuild machinery.

Median income in-state: $55,610

Median income nationally: $43,390

Percent difference: 28%



Iowa: Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Iowa: Eligibility interviewers, government programs play

Iowa: Eligibility interviewers, government programs

(Flickr / Paul Sableman)

They determine the eligibility of people to receive assistance from government programs and agencies.

Median income in-state: $59,300

Median income nationally: $44,400

Percent difference: 34%



Kansas: Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Kansas: Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic play

Kansas: Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

(Savannah River Site/Flickr)

They set up or operate more than one type of cutting or forming machine tool or robot.

Median income in-state: $47,560

Median income nationally: $34,800

Percent difference: 37%



Kentucky: Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Kentucky: Aircraft mechanics and service technicians play

Kentucky: Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

(Stephen Brashear / Stringer / Getty Images)

They diagnose and repair aircraft engines or assemblies.

Median income in-state: $93,640

Median income nationally: $61,020

Percent difference: 53%



Louisiana: Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Louisiana: Chemical equipment operators and tenders play

Louisiana: Chemical equipment operators and tenders

(Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock)

They operate equipment to control chemical reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products.

Median income in-state: $66,410

Median income nationally: $47,800

Percent difference: 39%



Maine: Teacher assistants

Maine: Teacher assistants play

Maine: Teacher assistants

(woodleywonderworks/flickr)

Teacher assistants help teachers in providing instruction and services to students and parents.

Median income in-state: $33,240

Median income nationally: $26,260

Percent difference: 27%



Maryland: Health diagnosing and treating practitioners, all other

Maryland: Health diagnosing and treating practitioners, all other play

Maryland: Health diagnosing and treating practitioners, all other

(Lapina/Shutterstock)

They diagnose and treat illnesses in patients.

Median income in-state: $133,440

Median income nationally: $73,830

Percent difference: 81%



Massachusetts: Graduate teaching assistants

Massachusetts: Graduate teaching assistants play

Massachusetts: Graduate teaching assistants

(UC Davis College of Engineering/flickr)

Graduate teaching assistants help faculty by teaching classes or assisting in other teaching-related activities.

Median income in-state: $55,280

Median income nationally: $32,460

Percent difference: 70%



Michigan: Office and administrative support workers, all other

Michigan: Office and administrative support workers, all other play

Michigan: Office and administrative support workers, all other

(Jozef_Culak/Shutterstock)

They perform tasks in an office setting.

Median income in-state: $49,050

Median income nationally: $35,590

Percent difference: 38%



Minnesota: Roofers

Minnesota: Roofers play

Minnesota: Roofers

(Thomson Reuters)

Roofers cover the roofs of structures with shingles or other material.

Median income in-state: $63,880

Median income nationally: $38,970

Percent difference: 64%



Mississippi: Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Students cram into an old lecture hall at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. play

Students cram into an old lecture hall at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 7, 2013.

(Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

They teach college or graduate-level course in health specialties, such as medicine or dentistry.

Median income in-state: $134,290

Median income nationally: $97,870

Percent difference: 37%



Missouri: Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Missouri: Health specialties teachers, postsecondary play

Missouri: Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

(NIAID/flickr)

They teach college or graduate-level course in health specialties, such as medicine or dentistry.

Median income in-state: $143,290

Median income nationally: $97,870

Percent difference: 46%



Montana: Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Montana: Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters play

Montana: Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

(Bruce Reyes-Chow/Flick)

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters install and maintain pipe systems.

Median income in-state: $64,020

Median income nationally: $52,590

Percent difference: 22%



Nebraska: Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Nebraska: Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance play

Nebraska: Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)

They schedule and dispatch non-first responder workers for delivery, repair, or other jobs.

Median income in-state: $55,410

Median income nationally: $38,790

Percent difference: 43%



Nevada: Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Nevada: Maids and housekeeping cleaners play

Nevada: Maids and housekeeping cleaners

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Maids and housekeepers perform cleaning duties in households or commercial establishments like hotels.

Median income in-state: $31,860

Median income nationally: $22,860

Percent difference: 39%



New Hampshire: Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

New Hampshire: Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers play

New Hampshire: Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

(Shutterstock)

They install and maintain routing and switching equipment in buildings.

Median income in-state: $71,290

Median income nationally: $53,380

Percent difference: 34%



New Jersey: Correctional officers and jailers

New Jersey: Correctional officers and jailers play

New Jersey: Correctional officers and jailers

(Shutterstock)

Correctional officers and jailers guard inmates in prisons and other penal facilities.

Median income in-state: $74,110

Median income nationally: $43,540

Percent difference: 70%



New Mexico: Mechanical engineers

New Mexico: Mechanical engineers play

New Mexico: Mechanical engineers

(RoboCup2013/flickr)

Mechanical engineers design tools, engines, and other machinery.

Median income in-state: $109,750

Median income nationally: $85,880

Percent difference: 28%



New York: Legislators

New York: Legislators play

New York: Legislators

(Tim Roske/AP Images)

Legislators are elected by their constituents to write laws at the local, state, or federal level.

Median income in-state: $91,910

Median income nationally: $25,630

Percent difference: 259%



North Carolina: Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

North Carolina: Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders play

North Carolina: Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

(Thomson Reuters)

They operate machines that bake or roast food or tobacco.

Median income in-state: $43,080

Median income nationally: $29,410

Percent difference: 46%



North Dakota: Home health aides

North Dakota: Home health aides play

North Dakota: Home health aides

(Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Home health aides provide routine medical care in a patient's home or in a care facility.

Median income in-state: $34,110

Median income nationally: $23,210

Percent difference: 47%



Ohio: Graduate teaching assistants

Ohio: Graduate teaching assistants play

Ohio: Graduate teaching assistants

(Wikimedia Commons)

Graduate teaching assistants help faculty by teaching classes or assisting in other teaching-related activities.

Median income in-state: $47,030

Median income nationally: $32,460

Percent difference: 45%



Oklahoma: Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

Oklahoma: Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks play

Oklahoma: Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

(Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

They make and confirm reservations for travel tickets and lodging.

Median income in-state: $45,960

Median income nationally: $36,280

Percent difference: 27%



Oregon: Substitute teachers

Oregon: Substitute teachers play

Oregon: Substitute teachers

(Carlos Osorio/AP)

Substitute teachers fill in when regularly scheduled teachers are absent.

Median income in-state: $45,410

Median income nationally: $28,270

Percent difference: 61%



Pennsylvania: Legislators

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf play

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Legislators are elected by their constituents to write laws at the local, state, or federal level.

Median income in-state: $48,260

Median income nationally: $25,630

Percent difference: 88%



Rhode Island: Teachers and instructors, all other, except substitute teachers

Rhode Island: Teachers and instructors, all other, except substitute teachers play

Rhode Island: Teachers and instructors, all other, except substitute teachers

(Steven Senne/AP)

Teachers instruct and guide students.

Median income in-state: $79,450

Median income nationally: $39,710

Percent difference: 100%



South Carolina: Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

South Carolina: Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders play

South Carolina: Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

(WeStudio/Shutterstock)

They operate machinery that makes paper products.

Median income in-state: $55,150

Median income nationally: $37,890

Percent difference: 46%



South Dakota: Driver/Sales Workers

South Dakota: Driver/Sales Workers play

South Dakota: Driver/Sales Workers

(Brian Lawdermilk/AP Photos)

Driver/sales workers drive a truck or other vehicle to sell or deliver goods.

Median income in-state: $29,260

Median income nationally: $24,040

Percent difference: 22%



Tennessee: Forging machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Tennessee: Forging machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic play

Tennessee: Forging machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

(Stock image/Shutterstock)

They operate machines that manufacture metal or plastic parts.

Median income in-state: $54,090

Median income nationally: $38,650

Percent difference: 40%



Texas: Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Texas: Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels play

Texas: Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

(Wikimedia Commons)

They operate water vessels, like ferry boats and tugboats.

Median income in-state: $122,390

Median income nationally: $70,920

Percent difference: 73%



Utah: Graduate teaching assistants

Utah: Graduate teaching assistants play

Utah: Graduate teaching assistants

(shaneglobal/Flickr)

Graduate teaching assistants help faculty by teaching classes or assisting in other teaching-related activities.

Median income in-state: $46,650

Median income nationally: $32,460

Percent difference: 44%



Vermont: Waiters and waitresses

Vermont: Waiters and waitresses play

Vermont: Waiters and waitresses

(Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

Waiters and waitresses take orders and bring food to customers at restaurants.

Median income in-state: $29,950

Median income nationally: $20,820

Percent difference: 44%



Virginia: Legal support workers, all other

Virginia: Legal support workers, all other play

Virginia: Legal support workers, all other

(Worawee Meepian/Shutterstock)

Legal support workers assist lawyers and judges.

Median income in-state: $117,210

Median income nationally: $56,120

Percent difference: 109%



Washington: Emergency medical technicians and paramedics

Washington: Emergency medical technicians and paramedics play

Washington: Emergency medical technicians and paramedics

(Joerg Koch / Stringer / Getty Images)

EMTs and paramedics assess injuries and administer emergency medical care.

Median income in-state: $76,040

Median income nationally: $33,380

Percent difference: 128%



West Virginia: Chemical equipment operators and tenders

West Virginia: Chemical equipment operators and tenders play

West Virginia: Chemical equipment operators and tenders

(PEO ACWA/Flickr)

They operate equipment to control chemical reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products.

Median income in-state: $67,330

Median income nationally: $47,800

Percent difference: 41%



Wisconsin: Manicurists and pedicurists

Wisconsin: Manicurists and pedicurists play

Wisconsin: Manicurists and pedicurists

(Unsplash/Kris Atomic)

Manicurists and pedicurists clean, shape, and decorate clients' fingernails and toenails.

Median income in-state: $31,480

Median income nationally: $23,230

Percent difference: 36%



Wyoming: Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Wyoming: Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers play

Wyoming: Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

(Wikimedia)

They use hand-welding or cutting equipment to work with metal products.

Median income in-state: $57,550

Median income nationally: $40,240

Percent difference: 43%



