The incredible life of Jordan's Instagram-famous Crown Prince, an army officer who flies in helicopters and loves extreme sports

23-year-old Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II is next in line to the Jordanian throne.

A Sandhurst graduate and second lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces, he shares his adventurous lifestyle with an Instagram following of 1.3 million — and also uses the platform to promote his initiatives to support and engage the youth in Jordan.

From indulging in his passion for extreme sports to meeting Obama, scroll down for a peek inside the life of Jordan's Instagram-famous Crown Prince.

He officially became Crown Prince in 2009, aged 15.

He has amassed an Instagram following of 1.3 million, and uses the platform to promote his military and political work — and share his adventurous lifestyle.

Here he is with his father, King Abdullah II of Jordan.

His account is also full of less formal photos of the royal family. Below, he's pictured with his father and brother.

His glamorous mother, Queen Rania of Jordan, has an even bigger Instagram following of 4.3 million. Below, the pair are pictured at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos in January.

Hussein is a second lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces. He recently graduated from the prestigious Sandhurst British military academy.

He appears to enjoy flying around in helicopters.

Prior to his army career, he graduated from Georgetown University in Washington DC with a degree in International History in 2016. He attended high school in Jordan.

He travels a lot to promote initiatives that he supports — here he is in New York in February.

He often accompanies his father on international visits — and he even got to meet Obama.

He's also very into his extreme sports. Below Hussein is photographed climbing at Wadi AlMujib.

Boxing is just one of the sports he's into...

...As is football.

His life appears to be full of adventure.

When he's not travelling and exploring the desert, Hussein manages the Crown Prince Foundation, which is responsible for the Al Hussein Technical University, among other initiatives...

...Many of which support youth, science, and technology in Jordan. He is involved with the 'Haqiq initiative,' a leadership programme, and the NASA internship, which provides the opportunity to intern at NASA.

In 2015 he became the youngest person ever to chair a meeting at the UN Security Council.

In addition to showcasing his achievements, he uses his Instagram to show off his relaxed side, hanging out with siblings...

...Or just chilling out at home.

And no matter where in the world he is, he always appears to be up for a selfie.

