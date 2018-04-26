Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The 25 US cities where single people are most likely to own their homes

Strategy The 25 US cities where single people are most likely to own their homes

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In American cities like Philadelphia and San Jose, more than half of single people own their own homes. SmartAsset ranked the biggest American cities by their single homeownership rate.

The real estate markets in US cities such as Philadelphia and San Jose lend themselves to single homebuyers. play

The real estate markets in US cities such as Philadelphia and San Jose lend themselves to single homebuyers.

(Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • In US cities like Philadelphia and San Jose, it's common for single people to own their own houses.
  • SmartAsset looked at the 100 biggest cities and ranked them by their rate of single homeownership.
  • Most of the cities were in the West, but the top two cities were both in Virginia.


When you think of single life in the city, it may conjure up memories of crowded four-person apartments or, if you're lucky, a shoebox-sized studio.

But in some American cities, single people can dream bigger. In fact, there are a decent amount of US cities where it's actually the norm for single people to own a house, according to personal finance company SmartAsset.

In a recent report, SmartAsset ranked the 100 biggest US cities by their single homeownership rate — or in other words, the percentage of single-occupant houses that the occupant owns themselves.

The West dominated the list, with the region providing seven of the top 10 cities. Virginia, however claimed the top two cities on the list. Among all the top 25 cities, SmartAsset identified two key trends: cities with large senior and retiree populations tended to place well, as did cities with low median home values.

Read on to see the 25 cities in America where singles have the highest homeownership rate:

25. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

25. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania play

25. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 221,003

Number of single homeowners: 100,441

Homeownership rate for singles: 45.45%



24. Lexington, Kentucky

24. Lexington, Kentucky play

24. Lexington, Kentucky

(Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 40,314

Number of single homeowners: 18,374

Homeownership rate for singles: 45.58%



23. Boise, Idaho

23. Boise, Idaho play

23. Boise, Idaho

(Charles Knowles/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 30,952

Number of single homeowners: 14,118

Homeownership rate for singles: 45.61%



22. Louisville, Kentucky

22. Louisville, Kentucky play

22. Louisville, Kentucky

(silicon640c/Flickr)

Number of single households: 85,965

Number of single homeowners: 39,242

Homeownership rate for singles: 45.65%



21. Colorado Springs, Colorado

21. Colorado Springs, Colorado play

21. Colorado Springs, Colorado

(photo.ua/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 54,267

Number of single homeowners: 24,970

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.01%



20. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

20. Winston-Salem, North Carolina play

20. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

Number of single households: 32,543

Number of single homeowners: 14,986

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.05%



19. Wichita, Kansas

19. Wichita, Kansas play

19. Wichita, Kansas

(Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 51,596

Number of single homeowners: 23,796

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.12%



18. Spokane, Washington

18. Spokane, Washington play

18. Spokane, Washington

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 28,849

Number of single homeowners: 13,327

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.20%



17. El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas. play

El Paso, Texas.

(Bill Chizek/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 58,321

Number of single homeowners: 27,048

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.38%



16. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma play

16. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

(Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 73,645

Number of single homeowners: 34,492

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.84%



15. San Jose, California

15. San Jose, California play

15. San Jose, California

(Uladzik Kryhin/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 61,436

Number of single homeowners: 29,035

Homeownership rate for singles: 47.26%



14. Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska. play

Anchorage, Alaska.

(Flickr Creative Commons)

Number of single households: 25,247

Number of single homeowners: 12,056

Homeownership rate for singles: 47.75%



13. St. Petersburg, Florida

13. St. Petersburg, Florida play

13. St. Petersburg, Florida

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 41,729

Number of single homeowners: 20,072

Homeownership rate for singles: 48.10%



12. Jacksonville, Florida

12. Jacksonville, Florida play

12. Jacksonville, Florida

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 99,257

Number of single homeowners: 47,777

Homeownership rate for singles: 48.13%



11. Des Moines, Iowa

11. Des Moines, Iowa play

11. Des Moines, Iowa

(Shutterstock/Daydreambelieverme)

Number of single households: 29,111

Number of single homeowners: 14,139

Homeownership rate for singles: 48.57%



10. Albuquerque, New Mexico

10. Albuquerque, New Mexico play

10. Albuquerque, New Mexico

(Turtix/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 73,229

Number of single homeowners: 36,639

Homeownership rate for singles: 50.03%



9. Bakersfield, California

9. Bakersfield, California play

9. Bakersfield, California

(Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 25,528

Number of single homeowners: 12,846

Homeownership rate for singles: 50.32%



8. Mesa, Arizona

8. Mesa, Arizona play

8. Mesa, Arizona

(Shutterstock / Tim Roberts Photography)

Number of single households: 41,768

Number of single homeowners: 21,256

Homeownership rate for singles: 50.89%



7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana play

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

(Shutterstock/Travis Eckert)

Number of single households: 34,959

Number of single homeowners: 17,851

Homeownership rate for singles: 51.06%



6. Scottsdale, Arizona

6. Scottsdale, Arizona play

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

(Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 38,833

Number of single homeowners: 20,279

Homeownership rate for singles: 52.22%



5. Henderson, Nevada

5. Henderson, Nevada play

5. Henderson, Nevada

(Shutterstock / James Mattil)

Number of single households: 32,837

Number of single homeowners: 17,308

Homeownership rate for singles: 53.44%



4. Chandler, Arizona

4. Chandler, Arizona play

4. Chandler, Arizona

(Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 22,388

Number of single homeowners: 12,085

Homeownership rate for singles: 53.98%



3. Aurora, Colorado

3. Aurora, Colorado play

3. Aurora, Colorado

(Google Maps)

Number of single households: 34,314

Number of single homeowners: 18,729

Homeownership rate for singles: 54,58%



2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

2. Virginia Beach, Virginia play

2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

(Shutterstock)

Number of single households: 40,601

Number of single homeowners: 23,054

Homeownership rate for singles: 56.78%



1. Chesapeake, Virginia

1. Chesapeake, Virginia play

1. Chesapeake, Virginia

(Shutterstock/JoMo333)

Number of single households: 18,948

Number of single homeowners: 12,086

Homeownership rate for singles: 63.79%



Top 3

1 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually...bullet
2 Strategy Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT,...bullet
3 Strategy Adidas is launching a new 'dad shoe' for the summerbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

PepsiCo is investing in advertising its soda brand
Strategy Pepsi and Coca-Cola spent years trying to distance themselves from their namesake sugary sodas — now they're realizing it was a horrific mistake (KO, PEP)
Kanye West has partnered with Adidas since 2015.
Strategy Kanye West’s secret to building a footwear empire to compete with Nike
Some orders are pretty out there.
Strategy 11 insider facts about McDonald's that employees know and most customers don't
Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud learned that the popular decision isn't always the right one.
Strategy The CEO of Vimeo landed the job at 34 — and she learned a huge leadership lesson in her first 12 months at the top